Generally speaking, it's been a positive start to proceedings for Cardiff City in the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

The Bluebirds have been buoyed by the refreshing and revitalising managerial appointment of Erol Bulut, who has swiftly sought to reinstate a formerly absent feel-good factor within these quarters and push the side back towards the right end of the table once again following two years firefighting at the foot.

They find themselves in unchartered territory given the previous years of strife they've endured, but they're enjoying the ride - for the most part, that is.

Several of Bulut's lieutenants have been licensed with integral roles in the opening quarter of the season; Mark McGuinness and Dimitros Goutas have been as solid a Championship centre-back pairing as you're likely to see, Perry Ng has been characteristically reliable, Manolis Siopis has given a new lease of life to the midfield engine room since signing in the summer, Ollie Tanner has bounced back from adversity to be his side's secret weapon and, of course, Aaron Ramsey was in fine fettle prior to his injury setback.

Not everyone is on the same pedestal in the Turkish boss' pecking order, mind.

While he's largely stayed onside - to say the least - with the City faithful, one scathing school of thought pertains to the management of talented duo Callum Robinson and Rubin Colwill, who are both among the team's most technically gifted operators and felt primed to fill the attacking-midfield void left by the sidelined Ramsey but have seldom got a sniff.

And that, rightly or wrongly, doesn't look subject to change anytime soon either, and Bulut has now publicly declared his stance upon the pair amid what does feel like a very unclear future in the Welsh capital come January and beyond.

What has Erol Bulut said about Cardiff City duo Callum Robinson and Rubin Colwill?

During his pre-match duties ahead of Cardiff's trip to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon, Bulut certainly didn't mince his words when assessing the players in question and sent out a pretty telling message towards their calls of duty if they are to win him over.

Of Robinson and Colwill - who've played a combined 190 league minutes of the total 990 available at the time of writing, Bulut proclaimed: "Football is not only about scoring and playing offensive football. It's with ball and without ball.

"Some players like to play with the ball, I appreciate this, but without this they have to work for the team.

"I have problems with some of my players so they have to change it. Both Callum and Rubin are included in this. It’s not enough or what I am expecting from them to be in the starting XI.

"I cannot play with 10 players. I need 11. We are not a team who has individual, high-class players to change a game, we need all 11 to be successful.

"If one isn’t included in the game against the ball, it means other players have to run and fight much more. It doesn’t make sense, everyone has to work."

He's already undertaken discussions with Colwill regarding the matter, and he's since held a meeting with Robinson too.

And even though Bulut remains in little doubt over the qualities that the Republic of Ireland international can bring to the table, he feels that there's plenty to be desired in terms of his work-rate and commitment to the cohesive team unit that he's striving to construct at the Cardiff City Stadium.

He added: "With Rubin, I spoke and he understands, he is a young player.

"Robbo, he is quality. I like what he showed in pre-season, in the games, but if I see the last two games of Robinson, I cannot say that I am satisfied.

"I will also have a meeting with him, he just came today so I am going to have a meeting tomorrow to tell him what I am expecting of him. Sometimes players forget.

"Because I need him. I don’t have Ramsey. Rubin and Robbo can play there. Rubin is young, Robbo is experienced.

"But if Robbo wants to play he has to give everything for the team like other players. I won’t appreciate it if they don’t give everything for the team."

Is Erol Bulut making the correct Cardiff City decision with Callum Robinson and Rubin Colwill?

In light of Cardiff's sore struggles to carve out chances with dynamism, inventiveness and intent following Ramsey's sucker-punch setback, it's rather difficult to feel that Bulut's stance on the duo is vindicated.

Ever since the Wales skipper was subdued to the sidelines following a training injury last month, Cardiff have utilised Ryan Wintle - a deep-lying, pace-setting midfielder by trade - in that advanced role ahead of the double-pivot, where there's an overwhelming school of thought that his skillset is contradicted.

Wintle is technically proficient, make no mistake of that, but he lacks the eye for a killer pass, the ability to surge and slalom upfield into deep opposition territory and link play in the final third.

That's no criticism of him, as such, as Cardiff fans appreciate him for what he is as opposed to what he isn't.

But nonetheless, it's an experiment that's showing scarce signs of bearing fruit in the short or long run.

It's even more frustrating when you consider that in Robinson and Colwill, Cardiff possess two real match-winners, players who can step up in moments of need and supply moments capable of simply changing the outcome of a game of football at this level.

There's no getting away from that.

Granted, Colwill is less-defined; still only 20 years old, the playmaker has been plagued by injuries and bouts of inconsistency, and supporters have every right to have expected a little more after the promise he displayed under Steve Morison in the 2021/22 term, although he's still more than capable of offering the Bluebirds a fresh dimension of thrust and creativity with the ball at his feet - and the underlying numbers support just that.

As per FBRef on a per-90 minutes basis compared to positional compatriots in the Championship last season, Colwill ranked above 95% for xA (expected assists, 0.24), 87% for carries into the final third (2.55) and 85% for key passes (1.80).

It's data that explicates his impact on games more than merely goal contribution can, and it simply backs up what supporters see more often than not when he's actually on the pitch - he injects an extra sense of rhythm and progression on the ball between the midfield and the frontline.

It's difficult to look past his performances in the EFL Cup too, where he supplied two goals and two assists apiece from just three outings while also creating ten chances and chalking up a commendable nine successful dribbles (82% success rate).

Surely that merits increased first-team opportunity?

Meanwhile, Robinson - who has the credentials of direct contribution through five goals and six assists amid just 19 starts in the previous campaign - also scores well when statistically analysing the influence and presence he has in carving out opportunities, making things happen and intentfully getting Cardiff further up the pitch.

By the same measurements, the 28-year-old tallied higher than 97% for assists per 90 (0.33), 91% for progressive passes (3.36), and 85% for shot-creating actions, all of which serve to solidify his creative capabilities.

They're ones that are sorely needed in the absence of Ramsey, who operated to devastating effect during the six matches that he played in pre-injury.

Aside from that, the consensus was pure surprise when Bulut made that admission on Robinson's work-rate, as he's always been regarded as a real livewire and someone who has previously worked diligently out of possession - that was more than prominent during the first-half of last season.

Cardiff fans are quick to point out that there are other players that are frequent fixtures in Bulut's side without necessarily carrying out the taxing graft that he demands, so it's not too hard to point out the potential flaws in his thinking.

Bulut knows more, the club have analysts who meticulously break down athletic data that fans simply don't have access to, so it's not as if his position doesn't hold weight.

Then again, you have to juggle with a risk verus reward mentality and contemplate that while the duo may not offer quite what he's expecting off the ball, their importance on it can't be undervalued under any circumstances.

They're attacking players, after all, and the chief stamp is what they do with the ball and just what they create.

Though the context was vastly different, the same principle can be dated back to the 2019/20 season under Neil Harris, in which Cardiff were fortunate enough to have - for once - the mercurial talents of midfield maverick Lee Tomlin coming up trumps.

His performances that year were owed to the way he was managed; Harris knew Tomlin was rarely going to track back, press or make up ground without the ball, but he was all too fixated on the wizardry that he could conjure with it.

That he did, as Tomlin racked up eight goals and 10 assists to fire Cardiff into the play-offs, and it's a season still remembered as one of the finest from an individual perspective in recent Bluebirds history.

This isn't necessarily suggesting that Colwill or even Robinson are capable of having a 'Lee Tomlin influence', however, the vision should remain the same.

Cardiff need to love them for what they are instead of what they aren't.

Whether that happens remains to be seen, and it's difficult to feel that they're both not at a critical juncture in their careers with the club.

Bulut is no-nonsense by definition and will doubtlessly be unafraid of sanctioning a sale in January if he remains unsatisfied, yet, with plenty of football to be fulfilled before Ramsey returns, it's a standpoint that could just come back to haunt Cardiff later on in the season.