Derby County boss Paul Warne has revealed that he is already in discussions with potential new signings ahead of the summer window.

The former Rotherham chief joined the Rams earlier in the campaign, and despite stuttering form recently, he has done very well since arriving at Pride Park.

Therefore, fans will be looking forward to the future under Warne, who will no doubt want to use the pre-season and his first summer window to reshape the squad, no matter what division Derby are in.

And, speaking to Derbyshire Live, he revealed that he has had agents on the phone offering players as he looks to get business done early.

“I had a player put to me the other day and I spoke to the agent and said 'I've watched him, I really like him, but I can honestly say a month ago I'd never heard of him'. And I hadn't because my focus is on this team, what Peterborough are doing and looking after my staff and my players.

“I told the agent, and he said, 'wow, you are one honest guy'. I really like his player and I would love to get him here. But oddly, if I like him, and I think he's very good, then I am not the only one who thinks that.

“There are so many stages of planning for transfers that if I could put a Go-Pro on and show the fans the whole window, and it was 100% honest, you could see how brutal it is. I've done 12 windows and I can't say I've got them all right. Nobody does, it's not trying to get them wrong. But it (recruitment) is a colossal beast of hell. You want to give fans good news. And historically, at this football club, they've signed players from Italy and everything. Those days have gone.”

Warne’s side are back in action tomorrow when they travel to take on a Peterborough side that are four points behind them in the table.

The verdict

This is interesting from Warne, and it shows how difficult it is to get deals done, despite what fans may think from clubs up and down the country!

From Derby’s perspective, it’s going to be hard for them to do anything too early, primarily because they don’t know what division they will be in, which will influence who they can sign.

But, it’s encouraging that the club are already monitoring potential targets, and Warne will know that Derby need to act quickly in the summer as this is a very competitive market.

