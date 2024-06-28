Keith Wyness has predicted a difficult summer transfer window for Leeds United.

The Whites narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season, losing the play-off final 1-0 to Southampton.

The defeat consigned Daniel Farke’s side to another year in the Championship, leading to reports suggesting that the Yorkshire outfit must raise funds due to their current financial position.

This has led to speculation over the futures of several first team players, including Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray.

The transfer market will be open until 30 August, meaning there is still plenty of time left for potential moves to be made ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign.

Crysencio Summerville's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.39 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.32 Shots 3.16 Assists 0.23 Expected assists (xAG) 0.30 npxG + xAG 0.62 Shot-creating actions 6.10

Keith Wyness predicts Leeds United’s transfer window

Wyness believes that there could be up to four or five major departures at Leeds this summer following their promotion disappointment.

The ex-Everton and Aston Villa CEO believes it will be a brutal period for the club, even if it won’t quite be a mass exodus.

“Mass exodus would be an exaggeration, but certainly there could be four or five exits,” said Wyness, via Football Insider.

“It’s a big number and it will be a blow to the quality of the squad.

“We’ll have to watch Leeds very carefully.

“It’s going to be a tough window.

“I expect a lot of clubs to wait until the last minute, and that’s when a lot of pressure will be put on Leeds.

“These clubs know the numbers are difficult.

“This is when a chief executive and board members earn their crust, dealing with the players and their agents.

“It’s going to be brutal.

“I hope it happens in an orderly fashion and they get the offers they want, but I’ve got a funny feeling it could be a chaotic summer at Elland Road.”

Leeds United’s summer business

Leeds have been linked with incomings as well, with FC Basel’s Liam Millar a potential target for Farke’s side.

The winger spent last season on loan at Preston North End, where he contributed five goals and five assists (all stats from Fbref).

However, there is far more speculation surrounding potential exits so far this transfer window, with reports claiming Illan Meslier is attracting interest from Marseille.

Georginio Rutter has also been linked with a move away from Elland Road, indicating it could be a busy period for player sales for the Yorkshire outfit.

Leeds suffering consequences of promotion failure

This is the difference between going up and staying in the Championship for Leeds, as many of these players would surely be at the club beyond this summer if they were in the Premier League.

But instead it is looking increasingly likely that up to four or five major first team players could all depart Elland Road before 30 August.

It is also telling that a lot of the transfer speculation surrounding Leeds is based more around player sales than potential incomings.

This suggests that a lot of work on bringing in arrivals may have to wait until funds are raised through player sales this summer, which could put Leeds on the backfoot to start the campaign.