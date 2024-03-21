Highlights Fans' faith in Carlisle United is waning as the team faces a likely relegation - attendance numbers are a key indicator.

The club hopes to boost attendance with cheaper tickets, but fans' support will be key to future success beyond this season.

Manager Paul Simpson must focus on players staying with Carlisle for next season, as many current players are set to leave the team.

Carlisle United are on a one-way trip to the fourth division of English football, and the support for the team has been, understandably, waning over recent weeks.

Carlisle fans haven't had many joyful things to celebrate over the past decade.

That was until last season's promotion winning season. Their play-off run, which saw them beat Bradford City in the semi-finals, and then Stockport County in the final, at Wembley, attracted thousands of new fans to the club, and a bright future was within touching distance.

The club was officially bought by the Piatak family in November 2023, and, while the performances on the pitch weren't great at the time, there was plenty of optimism among the fanbase as to what was to come.

Carlisle being relegated was always possible, and, to some people, probable. But the way it has panned out has been beyond the nightmares of many Cumbrians. They sit on 23 points, having played 38 games. The lowest ever amount of points scored by a League One team was Stockport (26).

Attendances at Brunton Park have slowly dropped from its high averages at the start of the season, but if they don't pick up a bit this weekend, then it will be a clear sign of a lack of confidence in the team, and the manager too.

Brunton Park attendance against Stevenage will be a big indicator of Carlisle fans' faith in the team and the manager

The club are running a 'One Carlisle One Community' campaign to try and get as many people to come to the game as possible. Tickets for the match against Steve Evans' side will cost £10 for adults, and £5 for anybody under the age of 18. Tickets can be bought here.

These reduced prices should encourage a lot more people to come, but, if attendances continue to plateau, then it will be a very telling statement by the fans. Especially in the EFL, fans show their support with their feet; good attendances usually mean there's a good feeling about the club, and vice versa. It's not like the top Premier League clubs that will fill most of their stadium every week regardless of performances.

The attendance for the last game at Brunton Park was 5522 for a Tuesday night game against Barnsley; 813 of that number were fans of the Tykes, so 4709 Carlisle fans were in attendance. In October, the Blues played Peterborough United on a Tuesday night, and there were over 1000 more Cumbrian fans (5718) on that night than there were against Barnsley, last week.

The last time Brunton Park hosted a Saturday, 3pm kick-off was against Reading, nearly three weeks ago. There were 6531 Blues fans at the game. If there is not an increase in that number, with the cheaper tickets, then that should be taken as a very worrying sign by the club.

Paul Simpson needs to prioritise next season

Unless some miracle on the level of the birth of the baby Jesus happens, Carlisle are going to be in League Two next season. Many fans, and probably some people within the club, have lost confidence in a lot of the players, and the emphasis of the manager has to be put on who he sees as being good options for the 2024/25 campaign.

There are a lot of players who are set to leave the Blues come the start of July, and it's unlikely that many of them will be offered new deals.

Players set to leave Carlisle United at the end of the 2023/24 season Contracted players Loan players Name Position Name Position Tomas Holy Goalkeeper Jokull Andresson Goalkeeper Paul Huntington Defender Fin Back Defender Max Kilsby Defender Sean Grehan Defender Corey Whelan Defender Jack Diamond Winger/Forward Josh Emmanuel Defender Terry Ablade Forward Jordan Gibson Winger/Midfielder JJ Kayode Forward Sean Maguire Forward

Simpson needs to use these remaining games to figure out the gaps that will need to be filled in the squad, and the best way to do that is to prioritise players that will be with the team next season, in terms of starting XI positions.