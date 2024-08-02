Highlights Major renovations at Brunton Park are underway, affecting home match attendance for Carlisle United's opening game of the season.

Exciting updates include new corporate boxes, modernising the Warwick Road End, and upgraded player changing rooms at the stadium.

Despite ongoing construction, Carlisle must maximise attendance for their first home game against rivals Barrow for a strong start to the season.

Brunton Park is undergoing some major renovations at the moment, and it's set to affect the attendances of Carlisle United's opening home match of the season.

For the first time since they watched their side lose 3-1 to Wycombe Wanderers in April, Carlisle supporters will return to their home pitch on Saturday, when they face former play-off final opponents Stockport County.

The Wanderers defeat was a rather dreary and dull day of football, which the Blues faithful have become very used to, not only because of the climate they live in, but also because of the team they watched throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

The hope is that there will be much evidence to suggest that major changes have taken place on the pitch, although that does remain a bit in doubt, because we know for sure that there are going to be a lot of changes off of the pitch.

Brunton Park has undergone major renovations during the off-season. New corporate boxes are being constructed, the Warwick Road End is taking a big step forward into the 21st century, and the players have a brand new changing room which is levels above the previous one.

The work on the ground, up until 30th June, cost the club's owners, the Piatak family, £1 million. Even still, the place remains a bit of a building site, as manager Paul Simpson described it, and it's expected to still be that way once the season begins.

For Carlisle's first home match of the new campaign - a cup tie against Stoke City - both the home portion of the East Stand and the Warwick Road End will be shut due to the ongoing work.

The Waterworks end isn't used most of the time, and it may be that what some travelling fans most remember Brunton Park for is it only being open at three of its four ends, but there are odd times when it is occupied by home supporters. Carlisle's second home fixture of the 24/25 season, and first in League Two, where they host rivals Barrow, should be one of those occasions.

Carlisle must open the Waterworks for the Barrow game

The gods have been nice to Cumbrian football fans by putting at least one of their derby fixtures in a month when there is a smaller chance of cold and rainy weather, although you can never write it off, even in August.

First league games of the season always tend to bring in big crowds. Those that wouldn't usually go to every game turn out to see what their local team is like during the warmer months of the year, and Carlisle need to take advantage of it.

They have already hugely increased the amount of matchday revenue that they will be making through the work that has gone into the fanzone behind the Paddock, but they are going to be at least a bit handicapped by the expected closure of those two aforementioned stands.

There has been no confirmation that the Warwick and East Stand will be shut for the Barrow fixture, at the time of writing, but there's only five days between the Stoke and the Bluebirds games, so it's unlikely that all the work will be completed in that short window.

17th August presents a rare chance for United to pull in a five-figure crowd, but they may struggle to do it unless the Waterworks end is opened up to home supporters.

A packed Paddock is a lovely sight to see, but it would seem a bit foolish of the club if they didn't give themselves the best opportunity to make as much money as possible from the derby.

The Barrow game presents a good opportunity for Paul Simpson and his team

The playing and coaching staff have something to try and capitalise on too when they face their rivals. The Blues only managed three league wins at home in the entirety of the previous campaign. Understandably, Brunton Park wasn't the driving force that it often can be.

Carlisle United's League One home record (23/24) Games played 23 Wins 3 Draws 6 Losses 14 Points per game 0.65 Goal difference -21

Simpson and his players won't have played in front of such an enthused home support for quite a while. Having a good record at home could be the difference maker for the promotion-chasing Blues this season, and beating Barrow would be a perfect way to start things off.