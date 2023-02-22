Bruno Guimarães sends Newcastle message ahead of EFL Cup final against Man United

Bruno Guimarães has sent a message to the Newcastle United support as they prepare for Sunday’s EFL Cup final against Manchester United.

The Magpies are looking to win a major domestic trophy for the first time since 1955 at Wembley and the Brazilian midfielder is sure to be key as they look to make it a historic day.

Guimarães has missed the past three games through suspension after his red card in the semi-final success over Southampton but he is now back involved and available for selection.

And, it’s an occasion the 25-year-old is clearly looking forward to, as he took to Twitter to send a message as the players train ahead of the fixture.

“Doing our best to be ready for the final! Howay the lads.”

Whilst the north-east outfit will have to do without Nick Pope for the game, welcoming back Guimarães is a major boost for Howe as the influence of the former Lyon man has been clear to see, with Newcastle failing to win during his recent suspension.

The verdict

The fans will love to see this from Guimarães and they know just how crucial he is going to be if they’re to win the cup against a very good Manchester United side this weekend.

It has been evident all season that the Magpies are a different team when Guimarães plays and he will need to be at his best at Wembley.

Now though, it’s about focusing on build-up for the final few days and all the players will be buzzing about what could be a historic day for the club.

