Bruno Guimaraes has taken to Twitter to send a message to Newcastle United’s fans following his side’s EFL Cup final clash with Manchester United.

The Magpies were unable to win their first major honour of the 21st century yesterday as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Red Devils.

Newcastle started the game brightly and went close to opening the scoring in the 32nd minute as Allan Saint-Maximin produced a sublime bit of skill to get past Diogo Dalot before his effort was saved by David de Gea.

The Red Devils took the lead immediately after Saint-Maximin’s strike as Casemiro headed home from Luke Shaw’s free-kick.

Erik ten Hag’s side then doubled their advantage in fortuitous circumstances as Marcus Rashford’s effort looped over Loris Karius due to a deflection from Sven Botman.

Although Newcastle pushed for a way back into the game in the second-half, they were unable to break down their opponents.

The Magpies’ attention will now switch back to matters in the Premier League.

Currently fifth in the top-flight standings, Newcastle are set to take on Manchester City this weekend.

Following his side’s showdown with the Red Devils, Guimaraes took to Twitter to share a message with the club’s fans.

The Brazil international posted: “That’s football.

“Not always giving our best is enough.

“Let’s keep walking our path in pursuit of Newcastle’s success.

“With delivery, dedication and love for the project and fans we represent.

“Healing our wounds and moving forward in search of the top.

“For NUFC, for the fans.

“I’m proud, but not happy.

“Because I’ll never accept the defeat.”

The Verdict

Whereas Newcastle demonstrated plenty of endeavour yesterday, a lack of cutting edge in the final third resulted in a failure to find the back of the net at Wembley Stadium.

Guimaraes was a stand-out performer for the Magpies in this particular fixture as before picking up an ankle injury, the midfielder made three tackles and completed 50 passes (as per WhoScored).

Newcastle will be hoping that the midfielder’s issue does not turn out to be too serious as they have not won a game in his absence this season.

With Eddie Howe at the helm, there is no reason why the Magpies cannot go on to reach more cup finals in the future as they are clearly heading in the right direction following a period in which they underachieved as a club.

