Bruce evaluation, Livermore stance, pre-season expectations: The West Brom weekend transfer headlines you might have missed

Steve Bruce is preparing his side for an important season ahead at West Brom.

The former Newcastle United manager joined the club in February earlier this year but has not overseen the smoothest of starts to life at the Hawthorns.

But following the summer break, the team has returned to pre-season training with the aim being to fight for promotion from the Championship.

Their season gets underway later this month with an away trip to Middlesbrough.

Until then, here are the latest weekend transfer headlines you may have missed…

Bruce evaluates summer business

The Baggies’ boss is content with how the club have gone about their transfer business so far this summer.

The additions of Jed Wallace and John Swift as free agents has pleased the 61-year old ahead of the new season.

Bruce will be hoping to put the poor form of last season behind the team now as their focus switches to pushing for promotion.

The former defender believes the addition of this attacking pair has increased the quality of the squad, which positions the club well to compete at a high level.

Livermore demands greater standards

Jake Livermore has claimed that the team will need to seriously increase the standard of their performances this season.

Last campaign was a disappointment as the team only earned a 10th place finish in the league.

The 32-year old believes the team has a point to prove following the dip in standards last year.

If the team does have promotion ambitions then Livermore believes that everyone will need to raise their standards, which is a challenge that the first team squad is relishing.

Bruce demands more from his players

Bruce has also challenged his squad to prove people wrong this season.

The manager has highlighted the team’s own difficulties since his appointment earlier this year.

He has claimed that his team needs to put right their performances and that his aim is squarely focused on gaining promotion.

The Albion boss assured supporters that the season represents a marathon and not a sprint, but that he recognises the team needs a good start in order to set the tone for the year ahead.