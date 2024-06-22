Burnley are once again preparing for life back in the Championship after suffering relegation from the Premier League.

The Clarets were in this position two years ago, with their long-running stint in the top flight under Sean Dyche coming to an end.

Vincent Kompany was installed as his replacement, and the Belgian guided them straight back to the first division at the first attempt.

But a difficult season saw the Lancashire outfit finish 19th in the table, and now Kompany has departed as well.

The club will have a few major decisions to make this summer, not least of which will be who will replace Kompany in the dugout.

The new manager will oversee a busy summer, with a number of exits from Turf Moor expected.

Here we look at the big transfer dilemmas surrounding Burnley following its official opening earlier this month…

Wout Weghorst attracting interest

Wout Weghorst hasn’t played a competitive game for Burnley in over two years now, having signed for the club in January 2022.

The striker spent last season on loan at Hoffenheim, where he helped the Bundesliga outfit finish seventh in the table, qualifying for Europe in the process.

Weghorst is currently competing for the Netherlands at Euro 2024 in Germany, and got off the mark in the tournament with a match-winning goal against Poland in their opening group game.

But his future at Burnley is far from certain, with just 12 months remaining on his contract.

A departure would make the most sense at this stage given how little the 31-year-old has actually played for the Clarets in the last two-and-a-half years.

The club will also want to avoid the risk of losing him for nothing in 2025, regardless of who is appointed as manager, so cashing in makes the most sense amid reported interest from FC Twente.

Josh Brownhill could be sold

Josh Brownhill’s contract at Burnley was recently extended by an extra 12 months through a clause in his deal.

But it means that he could potentially depart the Championship side next year as a free agent.

The midfielder has been a key player for Burnley since joining from Bristol City in 2020, but fell down the pecking order last season to make just 23 league starts (all stats from Fbref).

The 28-year-old attracted January interest during the previous winter market, with Everton and Leicester City both linked with a move.

Josh Brownhill midfield stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 44.20 Pass Completion (%) 76.90 Progressive Passes 3.60 Progressive Carries 0.76 Successful Take-ons 0.28 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.68 Progressive Passes Received 1.44

Connor Roberts' future

Connor Roberts spent the second half of last season on loan with Leeds United.

The defender struggled for consistent game time at both Burnley and the Whites, starting 10 games between the two sides, eight in the Premier League and just two in the Championship.

Given he is another player entering the final year of his contract, the Lancashire club will surely be weighing up a permanent exit this summer.

It is unlikely a pursuit will arrive from Leeds due to his lack of game time at Elland Road, but he could still be of use to another second division side elsewhere.

If an offer arrives, then Burnley should heavily consider cashing in and avoid losing him for nothing in 2025.