Brownhill misses out, 4-2-3-1: The Burnley XI that Kompany should field v Hull

Burnley can take another big step towards winning the Sky Bet Championship title this evening as they take on Hull City in the second tier.

The Clarets have been the pick of the bunch so far this season in the Championship and only a very unlikely collapse is going to stop them from returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Vincent Kompany has done a fine job in charge of the club, then, but he will not be resting on his laurels and nor will his players until the job is totally complete.

That all said, the Belgian will be aiming to name as strong a side as possible and this is the XI we think he might name this evening against the Tigers:

Both Jay Rodriguez and Manuel Benson have been in first-team training after recent spells on the sidelines but Vincent Kompany will likely be careful in using them too much right now as he won’t want any flare ups.

Josh Brownhill is one player not quite ready for a return from injury, meanwhile, with his return date set to be after the international break later this month.

That said, a midfield pair of Josh Cullen and Johann Berg Gudmundsson could be fielded by Kompany.

It’s Burnley’s latest chance to win three points and take a step closer towards promotion and, though Hull are obviously going to be tough opposition, the safe money is naturally with the runaway league leaders for tonight’s game.