Browne starts: The predicted Preston North End XI to face Boro on Tuesday evening

Preston North End have a huge game coming up in midweek, as they take on Middlesbrough.

Boro have just been taken over by Chris Wilder and after a solid draw against Millwall at the weekend, they’ll be confident of claiming three points against the Lilywhites.

PNE have struggled in recent weeks and a win will be vital on Tuesday. After a loss to struggling Cardiff on Saturday, they are now right near the bottom of the table and there is some growing fan unrest with manager Frankie McAvoy.

There is every chance that this fixture could decide the fate of the boss (and, as reported by LancsLive, that is certainly the case) so a good result will be critical.

There could be a number of changes lined up for Preston for their game against Middlesbrough.

There were a few swaps against Cardiff but, as the result suggests, they didn’t pay off. Ben Whiteman is likely to come back into the eleven, having impressed this year and Josh Earl has looked equally as bright on the left so should grab his place back too.

Quiz: Have Preston North End ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1) Valley Parade? Yes No

The rest of the side should be largely the same. The return of Patrick Bauer to the reckoning at the weekend was a boost but he couldn’t prevent them from shipping two goals. Still, the three of Andrew Hughes, Bauer and Sepp van den Berg look the sharpest trio possible at the back.

In the middle, McCann has been a revelation since his signing so he should find himself paired up with Whiteman again.

There are a few players who could come in for Alan Browne – and there’s every chance Frankie McAvoy will prefer a change in personnel in CAM by bringing in Daniel Johnson or Brad Potts – but the Republic of Ireland international hasn’t done too badly since being brought back into the fold so could be kept in.

To finish up the team, Emil Riis and Sean Maguire have proved to be PNE’s most formidable pairing in attack so far this year and both should retain their spots barring any fresh injuries.