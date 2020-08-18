Brown reacts to latest update surrounding situation of Ben White and Leeds United

Former midfielder Michael Brown has suggested that it could be tough for Ben White to have much clout over his future this summer, with Brighton and Leeds battling over where he is for next season.

The defender shone on loan at Elland Road last season and that has sparked serious interest from United in keeping him for next season.

Brighton, though, appear eager to try and hold onto him after the season he had and Brown reckons that the player hasn’t really got much chance of forcing something, with Albion rejecting a £22m bid for the defender from Leeds.

When asked whether it was now time for the defender to try and seize the initiative, Brown said via Football Insider:

“I think it’s hard for him to make it happen.

“Brighton won’t want to let him go, we know that, but it would be fantastic for Leeds United we know that.”

The Verdict

We often see player power come into things during the summer window but it does look as though Brighton are ready to stand firm and keep hold of their man, or at least keep hold of him until big money is on the table.

White had an excellent campaign in the Championship and it is only natural for Leeds to want to try and keep him given the part he played in their season.

Whether they are successful or not, though, remains to be seen.