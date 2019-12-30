‘Brown Ideye’, ‘Luke Moore’ – Plenty of West Brom fans weigh in on player debate

Plenty of West Bromwich Albion have taken to Facebook to discuss who they believe are the club’s worst ever signings.

Whilst the Baggies were able to get their recruitment spot on during the most recent transfer window, they have faltered at times in the past when it comes to bringing in players from elsewhere.

Whereas Oliver Burke struggled to live up to expectations after joining West Brom in 2017 for a reported fee of £15m, the likes of Brown Ideye and Luke Moore also failed to deliver the goods during their spells at the club.

With the window set to re-open in January, it will be intriguing to see whether manager Slaven Bilic opts to add to his squad.

Although the Baggies have been able to produce an attractive, attacking brand of football in the Championship this season, they have only managed to keep five clean-sheets.

Therefore, Bilic may be tempted to bolster his defensive options next month as doing so could help his side achieve automatic promotion to the Premier League in 2020.

After a member of the Real West Brom Fanzone group asked Baggies fans to name some of their worst ever signings, many offered their thoughts on the matter on Facebook.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Tony Lowe: “Brown Ideye.”

James Booth: “Samaras.”

Chris Woodling: “Luke Moore.”

Steven Ellis: “Sturridge in terms of how much his loan cost us.”

Roger Williams: “Markus Rosenberg.”

Mike Timmins: “David Mills.”

Jordan Williams: “Andy Townsend!!”

Matthew White: “Mike Phelan.”

Peter Workman: “Nathan Ellington.”