‘Bromby out’, ‘Never learn’ – These Huddersfield Town fans are not happy as club target Sheffield Wednesday man

Huddersfield Town are interested in Sheffield Wednesday’s Tom Lees, who will be available on a free transfer in the summer.

Huddersfield. Big interest in Tom Lees. Sheff Wed defender and soon to be free agent. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 16, 2021

The big centre-back’s deal at Hillsborough is set to run out, and it’s unclear yet as to whether the Owls will try to keep him at the club as Darren Moore prepares for life in League One.

However, the player will have options, with Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealing that the Terriers have a ‘big interest’ in Lees.

Like many of his teammates, the 30-year-old endured a very tough campaign as Wednesday ended up finishing bottom of the Championship, although he has been a reliable performer at this level over the years.

Despite that, it’s fair to say that most Huddersfield fans were not at all excited by the prospect of Lees arriving at the club, and they aren’t pleased with the recruitment in general.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer link from Twitter…

what an ambitious start to the summer https://t.co/h6sU6paMOg — Will (@willhtafc_) May 16, 2021

Jesus wept, another 30 year old centre back, we’ve just binned two of them off man 😩never learn 😒 https://t.co/9Hwna0TlLv — Jamie (@Jamie__1739) May 16, 2021

Me trying to work out the previous link to Bromby 🤬#htafc https://t.co/vdmg7rjQiC pic.twitter.com/OTKOAvdRuh — Steve Wright (@GovTerrier) May 16, 2021

Why are @htafc scrabbling round for free transfers from relegated clubs? The wage bills been cut with all the released players now is the time to invest just a little bit to strengthen the squad where it's needed. If this is the plan, we are just delaying the inevitable #htafc https://t.co/LmwgiPRP4V — Adam Stroyan (@ajsfad) May 16, 2021