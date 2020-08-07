‘Broke my heart’, ‘Pathetic’ – Many Leeds fans disappointed as club’s stance on £20m man is revealed

Norwich City £20 million playmaker Emi Buendia is reportedly not one of Leeds United’s top targets this summer, which appears to have left many fans of the Yorkshire club disappointed.

It has been reported previously that Leeds are interested in the 23-year-old and that the Canaries are open to letting him go for around £20 million after their relegation last season.

According to Graham Smyth from the Yorkshire Evening Post, however, the Argentine is not among the Whites’ top targets this summer.

It is understood Leeds have already submitted offers for players but that Buendia is not one of them despite director of football Victor Orta’s long admiration of him.

It is believed that the Whites have identified five top targets and are keen to bring all five to Elland Road this summer.

The Yorkshire club are preparing for life in the Premier League after winning the Championship and securing promotion last term.

One area they may be looking to bolster ahead of the 2020/21 campaign is attacking midfield, with key man Pablo Hernandez now 35.

It appears that for the time being, they don’t see Buendia as the right man to bring in alongside the Spaniard.

Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Leeds United matches from the 2019/20 season?

1 of 12 A v Wigan 1-1 1-2 1-3 0-2

That news appears to have left Whites fans disappointed, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

😒 I really wanted Buendia — James Howson (@BigJimmy_V) August 6, 2020

You know it’s bargain basement for us 🥴 — Dave D 🏕️🌲💛💙 Yorkshire (@WalkAndCamp) August 6, 2020

WHY GRAHAM ? WE WANT BUENDIA — Oskar Hestetun (@Kl0nken) August 6, 2020

How disappointing 😑 — Mark Hollings 💙💛 🏳️‍🌈🌹 (@markydh) August 6, 2020

Phil never broke my heart like this 😭😭😭 — Ben Dobson (@bendobson21) August 6, 2020

Buendia would be a great signing, shame — James Jaffray (@jaffacakes1984) August 6, 2020

Pathetic.. — Le Champion Zion (@leedsinfidel) August 6, 2020

All for getting top young talent, bit we also need players for now, to.glkeep is in the league. Beundia is a no brainer for me. Come on #lufc get a wiggle on! https://t.co/hAePbUOEkN — Ben (@ben080385) August 6, 2020