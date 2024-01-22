Highlights Chelsea must go full-strength to come back from the aggregate goal deficit against Middlesbrough in order to reach the EFL Cup final.

The first leg of this semi-final tie was a huge disappointment for Chelsea, as they find themselves a goal down on aggregate, after losing 1-0 to Championship side, Middlesbrough. It was Boro's Hayden Hackney who grabbed the game's only goal as his side picked up the advantage going into the second leg.

An EFL Cup final for a Championship club would be a huge achievement, but Chelsea will be looking to spoil the fun and reach their second final in this competiton in the space of three seasons. Mauricio Pochettino will receive many questions if he fails to get his side into the final, so he must go full-strength in his team selection in order to come back from a goal down on aggregate.

Stamford Bridge is sure to be lively on Tuesday evening, and here is the starting 11 that we predict will be starting the second leg.

GK: Djordje Petrovic

The Serbian stopper signed for Chelsea in the summer and was initially the back-up option to Robert Sanchez, but he has since become the number one due to the Spaniard being on the sidelines through injury. Petrovic has started Chelsea's last six league games, conceding six goals in the process.

RB: Malo Gusto

Another fresh face this season, Gusto has been impressive in the right-back role, covering for the injured Reece James. The 20-year-old has grabbed four assists in all competitions this season.

CB: Axel Disasi

Disasi has started all but two of Chelsea's 21 Premier League games so far this season, and will likely start on Tuesday against Middlesbrough. The Blues have kept five clean sheets in the Premier League this season, and Disasi has contributed heavily to all five.

CB: Thiago Silva

One of the most experienced defenders out there, Thiago Silva has enjoyed an illustrious career. He will certainly be looking to add the EFL Cup to his impressive list of honours, but first he must lead Chelsea over the line against a brave Boro side.

LB: Levi Colwill

A centre-back by trade, Colwill has started at left back over the last two months, even wearing the captain's armband against Manchester United at just 20 years of age. The defender often plays as if he has been in the senior game for many years, so he should be a vital asset on Tuesday.

DM: Moises Caicedo

Yet to really prove his worth as a £100+ million player, Caicedo has had quite a mediocre season so far. Chelsea are lacking central midfield options at the moment though, so he will no doubt start on Tuesday.

DM: Enzo Fernandez

Next to Caicedo will be another £100+ million player in Enzo Fernandez. The 23-year-old has been one of Chelsea's better players this season and could be key in completing a comeback over Boro.

RW: Raheem Sterling

14 goal contributions so far this season means that Sterling should be one of the first names on the team sheet on Tuesday. Capable of playing on both wings, Sterling may appear on the right-hand side against Middlesbrough to accomodate the left winger in this list.

AM: Conor Gallagher

Typically seen as a number eight, Gallagher could play in the attacking midfield role on Tuesday. It is where he played last weekend against Fulham, as he wore the captain's armband in a 1-0 victory. He may not contribute to many goals, but Gallagher is absolutely vital in the middle of the park for Chelsea.

LW: Mykhaylo Mudryk

The only change from last weekend's victory over Fulham, Mudryk could be Pochettino's answer on Tuesday. Contributing to five goals in the Premier League, and one in the EFL Cup, the Ukrainian may be the key to unlock Middlesbrough's defence after Chelsea failed to do so in the first leg.

ST: Cole Palmer

Palmer is far from an out and out striker, but with Sterling and Mudryk either side of him, he could be very effective in attack. Probably Chelsea's star player this season, he has scored scored nine goals and assisted seven in all competitions so far, after joining the Blues in the summer.