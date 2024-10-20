Swansea City are actively searching the free agent market for reinforcements, so you'd have thought that the January transfer window couldn't come soon enough for Luke Williams.

It's clear that Swansea are short of bodies in some positions, hence their need to hunt for suitable free agents just a month-and-a-half after the transfer window closed, and the club's hierarchy will be planning for January as they look to bolster their squad.

Swansea haven't had the best of luck in recent January transfer windows, with the club failing to sign a single player in January 2023, ultimately derailing any chance of a play-off push, while the likes of Charles Sagoe Jr and Przemyslaw Placheta were brought in last year and flattered to deceive.

A better January is a necessity for Swansea this time around, and with that in mind, here are some players that should be on their shortlist.

Brodie Spencer

Huddersfield Town man Brodie Spencer is incredibly versatile and can play across the back four and out wide in attack, meaning he could the perfect option for Swansea in January.

The Swans have just three senior centre-backs in the form of Ben Cabango, Harry Darling and Nelson Abbey, with the latter having played just 58 minutes of football since his arrival on loan from Greek giants Olympiacos, and it looks as if he's not someone that features prominently in the plans of Williams.

Meanwhile, Josh Tymon is Swansea's only real option at left-back, and Josh Key is their only consistent right-back option, so having someone like Spencer who could cover all positions would be a shrewd move.

The 20-year-old is a regular starter for Huddersfield in League One, and he's also got Championship experience under his belt, along with Scottish Premiership experience thanks to a spell with Motherwell.

His ability to play both left and right-back would be handy for Swansea, and you feel as if they are at least one player short in those positions.

Nine-cap Northern Ireland international Spencer has plenty of potential, and he's someone who should be on Swansea's shortlist this summer.

Noel Milleskog

Noel Milleskog will be a familiar name to Swansea City supporters at this point, having been linked with a move to the club in the summer, and it's speculation that won't go away.

Recent reports from Sweden state that Swansea are plotting a January move for the Sirius man, and he could be the perfect addition to Williams' squad.

22-year-old Milleskog is incredibly versatile. He can play either side in attack, play as a ten or as a striker, and that sort of attacking quality will hugely bolster Swansea's squad.

Many Swansea supporters expected a Williams team to be high-scoring but also concede a lot of goals, but they've been the opposite with one of the best defences in the league but one of the worst attacks.

If Swansea could start scoring more goals, they could genuinely mount a play-off push, and the versatile Swedish attacker would certainly increase their attacking output.

Milleskog has been a standout performer for his side in the Allsvenskan this season, and he'd be a top addition to Swansea's squad.

Jacques Siwe

Swansea don't have the budget of some of their Championship rivals, so they often have to shop abroad for lesser known players, and French Ligue 2 has been a popular destination to sign players from in recent years.

The likes of Mykola Kukharevych, Florian Bianchini and Zan Vipotnik have all been picked up from the French second tier, and Guingamp striker Jacques Siwe should be on their shortlist ahead of the January transfer window.

Swansea have just two strikers on their books in the form of Liam Cullen and Vipotnik, and 23-year-old Siwe would be a realistic option as they look to bolster their squad.

Jacques Siwe's senior career Club Seasons Dijon B 2018-21 Dijon 2021 Annecy 2021-22 Guingamp B 2022-23 Guingamp 2022-

Siwe has made an impressive start to life this season in Ligue 2, being one of the division's top goalscorers, and at 23, he has plenty of potential and resale value which Swansea desire.

Of course, it's always a risk signing players who have no experience of English football, but Siwe is young, talented and has an eye for goal, meaning he looks capable of playing in England.

Swansea clearly have scouts watching Ligue 2 closely, and Siwe is a player who should be on their shortlist in January.