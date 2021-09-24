Broadhead starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Bolton on Saturday

After a successful midweek trip to Greater Manchester to secure a last 16 place in the Carabao Cup, Sunderland return to familiar surroundings to face Bolton Wanderers at the Stadium of Light.

And it’s a return to league action where they will be hoping to right the wrongs of last weekend where they succumbed to a late equaliser from the penalty spot against Fleetwood Town to draw 2-2.

The Black Cats were close to recording a sixth win in seven matches only to be denied by the Cod Army, but a confidence-boosting win over Wigan Athletic in cup action on Tuesday will have given Lee Johnson some food for thought.

Let’s look at how Sunderland may line-up tomorrow afternoon against the Trotters, taking into account that midweek performance and any injury doubts.

Johnson made eight changes in midweek against Wigan and some of those probably deserve to be given a look in for this match, but only one makes it into this line-up in the form of Nathan Broadhead.

The Everton loanee has recently been playing as a striker but is comfortable coming in off the flank and he can provide a different option instead of Lyndon Gooch, who is yet to hit the back of the net this season.

The rest of the team however really picks itself, with Tom Flanagan coming back in to re-unite a solid partnership with Callum Doyle having missed the Fleetwood clash through suspension.

Niall Huggins performed well in midweek but he went down with an injury, meaning he’s a doubt for this fixture so the dependable Carl Winchester is set to continue at right-back.

The likes of Leon Dajaku and Alex Pritchard have also played their way into contention but they will be good options to have off the bench for Johnson against a tricky opponent tomorrow.