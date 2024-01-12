Ipswich Town will be looking to end a five-game run without a win in the Championship this weekend.

This poor run of form has seen the Tractor Boys earn just four points since their victory over Watford on 12 December.

This has allowed the chasing pack outside of the automatic promotion places the chance to catch up, with Southampton now breathing down their necks.

The gap between second and third in the table is just three points, with the Saints even able to temporarily move ahead of Ipswich on Saturday if they win their earlier kick-off against Sheffield Wednesday.

Kieran McKenna’s team face Sunderland in the evening fixture, with both sides aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League this season.

Here we look at the predicted starting lineup for the hosts in their clash against Sunderland at Portman Road on Saturday…

GK: Vaclav Hladky

Hladky’s future at Ipswich has been called into question in recent weeks, with the transfer now open.

However, it would be a surprise if he was dropped to the bench having started all 26 league games up to this point.

LB: Harry Clarke

Clarke has moved over to the left flank due to the injury to Leif Davis.

With Davis still absent, he may have to appear out of position again this Saturday.

CB: Luke Woolfenden

Wooflenden is one of the first names on the team sheet, and is likely to keep his place in the team for the Sunderland clash.

CB: George Edmundson

With Cameron Burgess currently out of action due to international commitments, Edmundson has earned a chance in the team, which he should keep this weekend.

RB: Axel Tuanzebe

Tuanzebe has been moved out to the right flank as a result of Clarke’s move to the left.

While not an ideal back four for McKenna, these are his best options going into this weekend.

CM: Lewis Travis

Travis signed for Ipswich this week from Blackburn Rovers and could get thrown straight into the starting lineup due to Sam Morsy’s suspension.

CM: Massimo Luongo

Luongo has been a mainstay in the team all season, and now he will look to strike up a strong partnership in midfield with his new teammate.

LW: Nathan Broadhead

Broadhead now has competition from new signing Jeremy Sarmiento, but the 25-year-old is likely to keep his place in the team for the big game at home to his former club.

AM: Conor Chaplin

Chaplin is the star man of this attack, especially with George Hirst unavailable, so only a late fitness issue will keep him out of the team this weekend.

RW: Wes Burns

Burns has been a consistent starter in the last few weeks, and is likely to keep his place in the team after being rested in the FA Cup win over AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

ST: Kayden Jackson

With Hirst out with injury, Jackson is set to be handed only his fifth league start of the season.