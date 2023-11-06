Highlights Ipswich Town will be seeking revenge against Rotherham United and are favored to win due to their superior form and league position.

Rotherham United, though struggling at the bottom of the Championship, will pose a danger as they fight to escape relegation.

Certain players, such as Marcus Harness and Freddie Ladapo, have performed well and may have a significant impact on the outcome of the match.

Ipswich Town will be looking to capitalise on their current momentum as they face Rotherham United tomorrow night.

This game was called off last month in the interests of supporter safety, though many of the travelling fans would have been disappointed that the match was called off so late after making the trip up to South Yorkshire.

They will be keen for revenge tomorrow and could get it by seeing their team secure a win against Matt Taylor's men, who are struggling at the bottom end of the Championship.

The Tractor Boys didn't win their game at the weekend against Birmingham City, but they did come back from 2-0 to secure a 2-2 draw and that was a further morale boost for them during what has been a superb season for them so far.

It can definitely be said that the gulf in class between the two sides is pretty big at the moment, even though the Millers were a league above Kieran McKenna's side last season.

How the two sides compare P GD Pts 2 Ipswich Town 14 14 35 22 Rotherham United 14 -12 10

Rotherham will be a dangerous opponent though - because they will be desperate to pick up points to get themselves out of the relegation zone.

Focusing more on the visitors, we have predicted the starting lineup McKenna will put out, with a few changes potentially set to happen.

GK: Vaclav Hladky

Hladky can count himself unlucky for Birmingham's first goal at the weekend. He certainly wasn't at fault and he should be starting again.

LB: Leif Davis

Davis has proved to be a very shrewd addition and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him secure plenty more assists before the season ends.

CB: Cameron Burgess

Burgess will be devastated to have conceded an own goal on Saturday - but he couldn't really do much to prevent it and he will have been relieved that Marcus Harness was there to secure a point for his team.

CB: Luke Woolfenden

Woolfenden has been a very good performer for the Tractor Boys this term, making the step up from League One with ease and playing his part in the Tractor Boys' success.

RB: Harry Clarke

If Clarke starts along with the other three above, that will mean McKenna has named an unchanged back four and it wouldn't be a shock if he does. Clarke will be looking to prove why he should be a regular starter ahead of Brandon Williams.

CDM: Massimo Luongo

Luongo has turned out to be an excellent addition and with the experience he has, McKenna could potentially rely on the Australian again. The likes of Dom Ball and Jack Taylor are ready to come in for him though.

CDM: Sam Morsy

Morsy seems to have been a vital figure both on and off the pitch for the Tractor Boys and with the experience he has at this level, it would be a surprise if he doesn't start again.

LW: Marcus Harness

Harness scored a magnificent brace at St Andrew's on Saturday and deserves the opportunity to start.

Finding himself in the right place at the right time for his first in the Midlands, he then scored a magnificent volley to ensure Ipswich came away from that game with a point.

Weekly wages: Ipswich Town's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

McKenna may be keen to rotate his squad - and Harness has certainly done enough to put himself in contention for this clash.

Able to operate both centrally and out wide, he could be very useful in the latter position tomorrow.

CAM: Dane Scarlett

Scarlett played a part in the equaliser at the weekend with his superb ball - and he's another player who could come in - potentially for Conor Chaplin.

RW: Omari Hutchinson

Hutchinson was a threat at times at St Andrew's and he may start once more. That can only be good news for his parent club Chelsea who will be keen to see him play as much as possible,

ST: Freddie Ladapo

McKenna has a tough job of keeping both George Hirst and Ladapo happy - and McKenna may decide to bring the latter in so he has the opportunity to shine. Scoring four goals this season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Ladapo get himself on the scoresheet again, against his former side.