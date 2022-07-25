Brittain starts: The early predicted Blackburn Rovers XI to face QPR on Saturday

Blackburn Rovers’ pre-season preparations have all led to the start of the latest Championship campaign kicking off this week.

Rovers face the visit of QPR to Ewood Park on July 30, with Jon Dahl Tomasson set to take charge of his first competitive game as manager of the club.

It has been a turbulent summer for the club, with the Dane replacing Tony Mowbray in lacklustre circumstances.

Important members of the squad such as Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe and Joe Rothwell have all also departed during the transfer window.

But that all now needs to be set aside with the new season starting on Saturday.

Here is how we predict Blackburn will line up to face Michael Beale’s side…

Thomas Kaminski will retain his place between the sticks, with no real changes expected in this position this season.

In defence there will be the biggest changes from under Mowbray, with Callum Brittain expected to make his debut on Saturday.

Ashley Phillips is a bright young prospect from the academy who has earned playing time under Tomasson in pre-season so could be thrust straight into the action alongside Scott Wharton in the centre of defence, with Harry Pickering taking up his role on the left flank.

John Buckley missed the latest pre-season friendly victory over Lincoln City but has performed well in previous fixtures this summer. He will likely be chosen to partner Lewis Travis in the deeper midfield roles.

Bradley Dack returned to action during pre-season and so should be more than ready to take centre stage behind Ben Brereton Diaz in the middle of Blackburn’s attack.

Ryan Hedges and Tyrhys Dolan will take stock out wide on the left and right flanks respectively.