Brittain, Magloire, Morton: The latest Blackburn Rovers news headlines you might have missed

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to enjoy a successful summer after managing to secure the services of Barnsley’s Callum Brittain.

It has been a summer of considerable change at Ewood Park, with Tony Mowbray’s departure, Gregg Broughton’s arrival and Jon Dahl Tomasson’s appointment arguably all affecting the amount of transfer business they have been able to conduct during this window so far.

With Broughton and Tomasson settling into life in Lancashire now, it could be a busy month for Rovers in their quest to replace some of their former key players and strengthen as they look to be pushing at the right end of the Championship once more.

However, the departures of the likes of Joe Rothwell, Darragh Lenihan, Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke could make that difficult with the quartet all playing a positive part for the second-tier side last term.

This leaves them with a considerable amount of work to do in the transfer market after a slow start, though they experienced similar last year with no new arrivals coming in before the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Looking less at the past and more at the present though, we are going through some Blackburn news bites you may have missed in recent days.

Brittain pushed for move

New signing Brittain has admitted he pushed for a move to Ewood Park this summer when their interest in him intensified, speaking to Lancs Live.

The 24-year-old still had one year left to go on his contract at Barnsley but with their relegation and the likes of Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow leaving the club already this summer, his future potentially looked bleak.

Previously coming within just a few games of the Premier League at the end of the 2020/21 season, the right-sided player will be hoping to get to the top flight at some point and could potentially do that with Rovers.

And when their interest became more noticeable – that’s when the player decided to play his part in making a move happen.

Asked whether he knew about previous interest, he said: “Yeah a little bit in January but not much as when it intensified in the last couple of weeks.

“I knew they wanted to do something and I pushed it as much as I could.

“It looks a very challenging league this year with the likes of Sunderland and Wigan coming up. Teams that have been in and around the Championship before, so I can imagine it’s going to be just as intense and gruelling, but I’m ready for it.”

Magloire likely to leave

Manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has admitted defender Tyler Magloire is likely to leave the club between now and the end of the window, making this admission to the Lancashire Telegraph.

With one year left on his deal, it’s currently unclear whether the 23-year-old will move on permanently or on a loan deal, but a move is set to be sanctioned regardless even though they have a shortage of centre-back options at this point.

With Lenihan and van Hecke both departing, they are in need of more options in this area but it seems as though Magloire isn’t in Tomasson’s plans, certainly not for the short term anyway.

Luckily for the defender, he has attracted interest from League Two sides Northampton Town and Hartlepool United, with the former potentially the more attractive option after seeing them come close to winning promotion last term.

Morton move on hold

Tyler Morton’s potential loan move to Ewood Park is on hold at this stage due to injuries in Liverpool’s first-team squad, according to journalist Rich Sharpe.

With Blackburn and Liverpool still seeming to enjoy a good relationship despite Leighton Clarkson’s failed loan move last term, the 19-year-old looked set to arrive in Lancashire as a midfield option for Tomasson, an option that is much-needed with Rothwell and Bradley Johnson departing the club this summer.

Because of these departures, they have a shortage of options in this area currently but they may need to wait a little longer to bring the teenager in after this latest update.

Yet to recruit a single loanee during this window, they will be allowed Morton and four future loan signings in their matchday squad next season if they choose to utilise this market heavily once more.