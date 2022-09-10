Brittain in: With everyone fully fit, is this Blackburn Rovers’ strongest XI?

There has been more than an element of inconsistency about Blackburn Rovers‘ start to the Championship season under new head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson.

With four wins and four defeats from their eight league games so far, the Ewood Park club currently sit seventh in the second-tier standings.

Of course, there is still a process of adapting to the tactics of Tomasson ongoing at Rovers that will be playing a part in that mixed start to the campaign, which has also not been helped by injuries to several key players.

As a result, Tomasson will hope that as time goes on and players return to action, his side will become stronger, and results will improve.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at who we think makes up Blackburn Rovers’ strongest current XI when every player is fit and available, right here.

With Blackburn having used a 4-2-3-1 formation for much of the season so, that is the system that we have gone with here.

In goal, there is no doubt that Thomas Kaminski gets the nod between the posts, having been first choice ever since his arrival in the summer of 2020, producing some stunning and key saves along the way.

At right-back, Rovers’ struggles in the past couple of games while summer signing Callum Brittain has been out through injury, emphasise just how important the former Barnsley man is going to be for this side.

Similarly, Daniel Ayala’s absence in the centre of defence has been a blow recently, with the experienced Spaniard another key part of the team, while Dom Hyam has quickly slotted in impressively following his move from Coventry, and does look like the signing that needed to be made in that position.

It should be noted however, that Scott Wharton is extremely unlucky to miss out on a place in that defence, and there is a strong argument for him to feature as well.

Left-back has been something of an issue recently for Rovers, but Harry Pickering gets the nod here, given the form he showed before picking up an injury back in January is proof of how good he can be at this level.

Not only did his spell filling in at right-back not entirely work out, but it also meant that Blackburn badly missed the bite and tenacity of their captain, Lewis Travis, in his natural central midfield role in last weekend’s defeat to Bristol City, so he obviously fills that role here.

Alongside him is John Buckley, whose creativity when on top form makes him a perfect foil for the battling qualities of Travis in the centre of the park.

Further forward, Bradley Dack remains the club’s most instinctive finisher, and a key creative presence, so he is an obvious starter in this side.

The same can also be said of Ben Brereton-Diaz, who remains at Ewood Park, and continues to produce a prolific return in front of goal, meaning he features on the left, as he so often has recently.

That attacking midfield three is completed by Ryan Hedges, who showed his ability with an excellent start to this season that included three assists in the first two games.

Leading the line is Sam Gallagher. Arguably Blackburn’s best players in the second half of last season, his work rate make him another key player, while his presence is something else that has been missed badly during his recent spell out with injury.