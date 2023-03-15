Britt Assombalonga scored his first goal for Watford yesterday evening in the Sky Bet Championship, as the Hornets beat Birmingham City 3-0.

The win also marked Chris Wilder's first since he took charge of the club and fans will be hoping that they can go on a run between now and the end of the season to try and secure a play-off place.

Certainly, if they can get Assombalonga firing to the levels we know he can in the Championship they have every chance of making the top six, though that is of course easier said than done.

The hope will certainly be that the Hornets won't have to wait as long for his second goal for the club as they did for his first from his initial debut, however, with him setting a rather incredible record with his bundled effort against the Blues last night.

Indeed, he is now the holder of the record that states he had the longest time between his debut for the club and his first goal for them, as per Jon Sinclair on Twitter:

The Verdict

Of course, the forward has been at several clubs in between his debut for Watford and his first goal for them and at times he has been a real menace going forwards in the Championship.

Nevertheless, it's still quite the record to suddenly have hold of and he'll be looking to make goal number two happen a hell of a lot sooner than goal number one for the club.

We know what he can do at this level, and he'll hope to show it now he has broken his duck at Watford.