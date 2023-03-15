Britt Assombalonga has thanked Watford's fans for the support that they illustrated during last night's meeting with Birmingham City.

Assombalonga helped the Hornets get back to winning ways by scoring his first goal for the club at Vicarage Road last night.

The forward started his career at Watford and re-joined the club earlier this year on a short-term deal.

Imran Louza opened the scoring for Chris Wilder's side in the sixth minute of this fixture as he slotted home after being teed up by Ken Sema.

Keinan Davis then doubled Watford's advantage as he fired an effort past Birmingham goalkeeper John Ruddy from a tight angle.

Assombalonga was introduced as a substitute following the break and made an immediate impact.

The forward bundled the ball over the line in the 73rd minute to effectively secure victory for his side.

As a result of this triumph, Watford moved up to 10th in the Championship standings and are now only four points adrift of the play-off places.

Following this fixture, Assombalonga opted to reflect on the personal milestone that he achieved.

In a video message shared by Watford's official Twitter account, the forward said: "Yo, yo, yo, Britt Assombalonga here.

"Happy to score my first goal for Watford, I know it's been a long time coming.

"What, 10 years?

"But we're here, we keep going, we keep pushing.

"See you on Saturday and thank you for the support."

The Verdict

Assombalonga will now be hoping to push on after opening his goal-scoring account for Watford yesterday.

When you consider that the forward has managed to find the back of the net on 76 occasions at this level during his career, he will unquestionably be confident in his ability to help the Hornets achieve their goal of reaching the play-offs.

Having brushed Birmingham aside last night, Watford will be looking to use the confidence gained from this clash to their advantage in this weekend's meeting with Wigan Athletic.

While the Hornets need to pick up points on a regular basis in order to have a chance of extending their season past the 46 game mark in May, the Latics are currently fighting to stay in the Championship.

If Assombalonga is handed another chance to showcase his ability in this fixture, he could potentially force his way into Watford's starting eleven following the international break if he produces an impressive cameo display against Wigan at Vicarage Road.