Britt Assombalonga drops three-word hint as Djed Spence dazzles for Nottingham Forest

Djed Spence scored his first goal for Nottingham Forest at the weekend in a 3-0 away win at Birmingham City.

The Reds have enjoyed their start to life under Steve Cooper, picking up seven points from nine in the last week.

Spence rounded off a fine afternoon for the Reds after Lewis Grabban and Ryan Yates opened the scoring in the first half.

The wing-back advanced onto Philip Zinckernagel’s through ball, firing emphatically beyond Matija Sarkic to make it 3-0.

Spence took to both Twitter and Instagram after the game, speaking of his enjoyment of playing for Forest and sending what looks to be a dig aimed at Neil Warnock.

Among those in the comments was former Middlesbrough and Forest man Britt Assombalonga, who delivered an elusive message: “I told ya”.

The Verdict

Assombalonga wasn’t a popular man when he left Forest for Boro in 2017, but it looks as if he still holds them in high regard based on this comment.

Whether he persuaded Spence to join Forest on loan before he made the move is unknown, but the tree emojis certainly hint at that.

Spence is enjoying his football, though, and Forest fans will hope that that remains the case for weeks and months to come.