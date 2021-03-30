Britt Assombalonga and Bristol City: Will they renew interest? Is a summer move likely?

Britt Assombalonga looks likely to be a free agent in the summer, while at this rate Bristol City will be looking for a new striker.

Similarly to the Middlesbrough forward, Famara Diedhiou’s contract is set to expire at the end of the 2020/21 campaign and it seems increasingly likely that he won’t sign a new one.

That will leave the Robins in search of a replacement when the summer rolls around and Assombalonga was linked with them back in January.

We’ve examined what we know so far to investigate how likely the DR Congo international is to sign for the Ashton Gate club…

What do we know so far?

In the late part of the January window, reports emerged suggesting that City had held talks with Boro over a swap-deal that would see Diedhiou move to the Riverside and Assombalonga head to the South West, while other outlets suggested that the the Robins were set to stump up £2 million to sign him just before the deadline.

Neither happened, with both strikers staying put as the winter window slammed closed and the Bristol Post’s Gregor MacGregor indicating that the South West club were in fact not interested in the Boro hitman at all.

There has been no significant update or further links between the two since, though it appears Assombalonga may have other options when he leaves the Riverside.

According to Give Me Sport, Rangers are eyeing the 28-year-old as Steven Gerrard looks to build on his SPFL-winning side in the summer window.

Will they renew interest? Is a summer move likely?

Assombalonga’s arrival at Ashton Gate seems unlikely.

MacGregor is a trusted Robins source and his suggestion that there was in fact no interest from the South West club indicates that he’s not likely to be a player on their radar.

That said, with Pearson now at the helm and Assombalonga available on a free transfer, City may well consider him as a potential replacement for Diedhiou but even so, you’d imagine it would be very difficult for them to win the race for him if Rangers are also keen.