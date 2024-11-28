This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Bristol Rovers have been told not to sign Josh Griffiths on a permanent basis despite the fact that he's impressed since his summer loan move from West Bromwich Albion.

Griffiths has become Rovers' first choice between the sticks this season, putting in some strong performances and keeping six clean sheets in 17 League One fixtures.

The 23-year-old is highly rated at West Brom too and has already been capped by England U21s, but the Gas have been told not to sign him on a permanent basis by our Bristol Rovers fan pundit.

Related Wael Al Qadi risking his Bristol Rovers legacy with decision to cut and run An outpouring of affection followed the announcement to sell, accompanied with a sense of dread

Bristol Rovers told to avoid signing Josh Griffiths on a permanent basis

We asked our Bristol Rovers fan pundit, Joshua Hemmings, whether the club should look to strike a deal to sign Griffiths on a permanent basis, and if so, how much would he cost, but he feels they should stay away from a permanent deal.

Speaking to Football League World, Joshua said: "I honestly think that if we didn’t have Jed Ward coming back next season and him being so highly rated, we would go in permanently for Josh Griffiths.

“I would say because we do have Jed Ward, it’s a no from me. Jed Ward was promised the number one shirt, and I think he’s good enough, so it would be a no from me.

“But if we were, his estimated value is probably around the £1 million mark, West Brom would want a lot for him because he is quality, but it’s a no from me because of how highly-rated Jed Ward is, and how well he’s doing on loan at Forest Green Rovers this season.”

Jed Ward could be a star of the future for Bristol Rovers

While Griffiths is clearly a quality goalkeeper and will go on to have a good career, Rovers feel as if they have a serious talent in the form of Ward and he looks set to become their first-choice goalkeeper in the years to come.

His form at Forest Green Rovers has been excellent and he already has experience at first-team level for the Gas, having made 24 appearances.

Thanks to a number of loan spells, and his 24 appearances at Bristol Rovers, Ward is vastly experienced at senior level despite his age, and he'll break the 100-appearance mark later this season if all goes to plan.

Jed Ward's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons Appearances Bristol Rovers 2021- 24 Swindon Supermarine (Loan) 2022 3 Prescot Cables (Loan) 2022 3 Hungerford Town (Loan) 2022-23 24 Wealdstone (Loan) 2023 19 Forest Green Rovers (Loan) 2024- 19

The 21-year-old is also an England U20 international, and everyone at the Memorial Stadium will feel that the Bristol-born shot-stopper could be a star of the future.

With that in mind, it makes sense not to sign Griffiths on a permanent basis, and Ward will return from his loan in the summer raring to go, and ready to become a first-team regular with the Gas.