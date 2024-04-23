Highlights Sam Finley hints at leaving Bristol Rovers; club co-owner confirms exit - marking the end of an era.

Finley's leadership will be missed - known for grit, determination, and love for the Gas community.

Rovers set to release official retained and released list soon - potential reshuffle on the cards.

Bristol Rovers captain Sam Finley has dropped a major hint that he will be leaving the League One club when his contract expires in the summer – with Gas co-owner Wael Al-Qadi seemingly confirming his exit with his response.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old posted an image on the social media platform ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, with a caption that simply said: “Scouse Mafia – It's been a pleasure”.

The image, as seen below, features Finley alongside teammates Antony Evans, James Connolly, and Jordan Rossiter.

Wael Al-Qadi confirms Sam Finley exit

Bristol Rovers club president and co-owner, Wael Al-Qadi, was one of the first to react to Finley’s post with a message that appears to confirm he'll be moving on.

Mr Al Qadi replied to his captain's post, also on the social media platform X saying: “Thank you for everything dear Sam, club captain, legend and leader – true to your word that you’d get us promoted when you first joined. See you soon mate."

On Instagram, Al-Qadi would also receive a string of comments on a post he shared on the Image-based social media platform. Nick Anderton, Josh Grant and Jack Hunt were among former and current players who joined fans in showing love for the outgoing Rovers Captain.

Sam Finley's endeavour, grit and leadership will be remembered by fans

In his first year at the club, Finley played a key role in the League Two promotion-winning campaign with five goals and seven assists in 36 matches and has been a regular feature in the Bristol Rovers midfield throughout his three-year stay at the club.

Appointed club captain at the start of the 2023-24 season by former boss Joey Barton, Finley made 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and grabbing two assists, before an injury that may well have ended his stay at Rovers prematurely.

Finley became a fan favourite at the Gas for his endeavour, his grit, and his leadership in a team with high ambition. Thought of by some as a midfield marshall, Finley has shown the attributes of a natural leader and was often seen firing up the players to keep their energy levels and positional discipline.

Never afraid to take one for the team the Rovers captain also earned a reputation among Gasheads as a player more than willing to get stuck in during those ugly “Old School” moments in a match - earning his fair share of bookings along the way.

Sam Finley can look back at his time with Bristol Rovers fondly

Finley was one of a small group of scousers to find a home at Bristol Rovers as he followed Barton from Fleetwood Town to BS7.

If, as is expected, injury has curtailed his season and he doesn't feature in the last game against Wigan Athletic on Saturday, then Finley can look back fondly on his time at the Gas after making a total of 121 appearances and scoring eight goals, with 12 assists.

Also achieving one of the most memorable promotions in all of football history along the way.

Sam Finley - Season by Season at Bristol Rovers (as per transfermarkt.co.uk) Season Club Competition Pld Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 2023-2024 Bristol Rovers League One 30 - 2 10 - 2022-2023 Bristol Rovers League One 38 - 3 10 - 2021-2022 Bristol Rovers League Two 36 5 7 13 1

Released and retained list to be published

While it seems certain Sam Finley will be exiting Rovers, it is still to be officially confirmed by the club.

Absolute confirmation may well come as soon as next week with the Gas widely expected to publish their retained and released list within days of the season's completion.