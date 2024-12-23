This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol Rovers have had their fair share of concerns as of late. They sit on the verge of the relegation zone and have parted company with their manager, Matt Taylor.

With no clear idea of whom the next Rovers boss might be, this will be an exciting yet worrying time for Gasheads, especially with the January transfer window right around the corner.

One clear issue with the side is the lack of goals being scored by the attackers. The top scorer, Promise Omochere, has just three league goals this season, which is certainly not indicative of such an exciting player. The lack of firepower up front has left the Gas mired in a relegation battle, which is far from where they'd have wanted to be. The new manager will have a massive task on his hands to steady the sinking ship.

It seems that supporters are also craving a new striker, as they realise that the serious lack of cutting-edge up top is costing them valuable points, which would prove decisive at the end of the season. However, with January fast approaching, Bristol Rovers have the opportunity to address this issue.

The Gas urged to push for a goalscorer in the transfer window

So what should be Bristol Rovers' number one priority in the upcoming transfer window? We asked our Gas fan pundit, Joshua, to give us his take on what position needs to be prioritised in January.

He told us: "We need to sign someone capable of scoring goals.

"I don't know if that's a striker, winger, attacking midfielder, a high-hitting central midfielder. Who knows?

"We need to score goals.

"The issue is, we've got Chris Martin, Promise Omochere, and Gatlin O'Donkor already. Three strikers at the club.

"Without one of them going, I don't think we will be signing a striker. Plus, it would cost an absolute bomb.

"The priority is we need to score goals. We've scored 16 goals in 19 league games. It's just pathetic."

Bristol Rovers should pay attention to loan developments elsewhere

With a new manager on the way in, it will be a blessing that the South West outfit also now has January to strengthen in, as the new boss will look to sign the players he wants. This will all depend on the budget he's afforded by the board to work with.

Joshua stated that a proven goalscorer will cost a lot of money, which is something that Rovers will be unlikely to fork out. However, the loan market might be their best bet. With some League Two players who are having a successful loan spell likely to be recalled and sent to a higher level, the Gas could take advantage of this.

For instance, someone like Nathan Lowe, who is tearing it up for Walsall in League Two, is reportedly being considered for recall by Stoke City. If the Potters decide to do so and then send him out to League One, this would be a great opportunity for Bristol Rovers to pounce and secure a proven goalscorer.

With a crucial few months coming up, the Gas must get this next window right and address the issues that are plaguing their season. This is their chance to add some quality to the squad and put a buffer between themselves and the drop zone.