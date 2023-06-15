It is set to be a busy summer at Bristol Rovers as Joey Barton continues preparations for the new season.

The Gas enjoyed a respectable first season back in League One this campaign.

It had seemed that Barton's men were potential play-off contenders as they sat eighth in early January, but a disappointing second half of the season saw them slide down the table, recording a 17th-placed finish.

Loanees Lewis Gibson, Josh Coburn, Ellery Balcombe, Jarell Quansah and Lamare Bogarde have returned to their parent clubs, while Harry Anderson, Paul Coutts, Calum Macdonald and Alex Rodman have departed at the end of their contracts as Barton begins his summer rebuild.

With the transfer window now open for business, we rounded up all the latest news from the Memorial Stadium.

What is the latest Bristol Rovers transfer news?

Ex-Plymouth defender set to sign

The Gas are set to secure their first signing of the window with the arrival of former Plymouth Argyle defender James Wilson.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Barton is "ready to win the signing battle" for the Wilson and that he is "expected to sign for the League One outfit immediately".

The 34-year-old played a crucial role in the Pilgrims' promotion to the Championship this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists in 46 appearances in all competitions to help Steven Schumacher's side to the League One title.

Wilson was offered a new contract at Home Park, but the deadline for that offer had expired and it was withdrawn, with Schumacher revealing his disappointment that an agreement could not be reached.

Will Lewis Gibson return to Bristol Rovers from Everton?

Defender Gibson spent a hugely successful loan spell at the Memorial Stadium from Everton this season, scoring one goal in 33 appearances in all competitions and Barton has made no secret of his desire to bring the 22-year-old back to the club this summer.

"We’d love him to stay at the football club, I think he knows exactly how we feel about him. From our perspective, if somebody comes from higher up with a bigger budget and the opportunity to play in the Championship, it’s going to be tricky," Barton told Bristol Live in April.

"But I think he’s just enjoying his football at the minute, he’s enjoying being fit, he’s enjoying being in a good defence that is getting results and limiting the opponent to few opportunities.

"He’s played a lot of football for me as a manager and hopefully he wants to come and do that more. We would be delighted if that is the case, but the ball is not in our court."

However, Gibson has surprisingly been offered a new contract at Goodison Park which could potentially complicate any return to Rovers, while he is said to be attracting interest from the Championship and League One.

Stoke City defender linked with return

According to Bristol Live, the Gas are keen to re-sign Stoke City defender Connor Taylor.

Taylor spent the 2021-22 season on loan at the Memorial Stadium and played in integral part in Rovers' promotion from League Two, scoring three goals in 47 appearances in all competitions and winning the club's Young Player of the Season award after his impressive displays.

The 19-year-old struggled for game time at the bet365 Stadium this season, making just 18 appearances in all competitions and the Potters are thought to be potentially willing to allow him to depart temporarily this summer.

Rovers eye Tranmere defender

The Pirates are lining up a move for Tranmere Rovers defender Josh Dacres-Cogley, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Dacres-Cogley was an ever-present for Rovers in League Two this season, scoring one goal and providing five assists in 52 appearances in all competitions.

However, the Gas reportedly face significant competition for the 27-year-old's signature from fellow League One sides Port Vale, Burton Albion and Lincoln City, while he was previously linked with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, although the Dons have now dropped out of the race.