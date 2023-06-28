Bristol Rovers will have been able to take a fair few positives out of last season's return to League One, and subsequently, the Gas will be keen to get the new season up and running, with a more ambitious outlook to what lies ahead.

Starting bright in the summer window already, Joey Barton's side have welcomed three new faces to the Memorial Ground, seeing the likes of Jevani Brown, James Wilson and Luke Thomas touching down.

Set to see a bunch of experienced heads depart when their respective contracts run out over the next couple of days, it will be interesting to see how much business Bristol Rovers conduct over the next few weeks.

Whilst we wait for the new campaign to get underway, here, we take a look at the latest transfer news concerning the Gas as they eagerly prepare for a League One season that looks extremely open at this point.

What is the latest on the transfer rumour front at Bristol Rovers?

Bristol Rovers take ex-Birmingham and Middlesbrough player on trial

Former Birmingham City and Middlesbrough player George Friend has embarked on a trial period at Bristol Rovers as reported by Bristol Live, with the experienced left-sided defender becoming a free agent in a couple of days.

The report has revealed that Friend took part in training during the club's first pre-season session and will be monitored over the course of the week.

Luke Thomas sends Bristol Rovers message

Opting to reject Barnsley's contract offer, Luke Thomas penned a three-year deal at the Memorial Ground last week and is eager to get going.

The 24-year-old addressed the fans in an interview with the club upon arrival, and said: "I’m delighted to be back.

"I can’t wait now, I’m looking forward to the start of the season, and see all the lads on Monday.

"I just want to get back to playing week-in-week-out first and foremost.

"Hopefully we can create good things here, it’s a three-year deal, so it’s a long time to make things happen. The staff they’ve got here, they’re all ambitious, I’m certainly ambitious, you’ll never know what we can achieve but let’s look forward to it."

Are Bristol Rovers interested in signing Gavin Whyte?

Bristol Rovers are chasing 27-year-old Cardiff City winger Gavin Whyte, who will depart the Championship outfit when his current deal expires in a few days.

As detailed in a report by The Belfast Telegraph, Derby County, Charlton and his old club Oxford United, are all considering the Northern Ireland international, whilst it has been claimed that it is Portsmouth who are leading the race.

Whyte managed just 14 Championship appearances last time out for the South Wales side.