Bristol Rovers got off to a solid start to the new League One campaign last weekend.

A 1-1 draw against Portsmouth earned Joey Barton’s side a point away to one of the sides tipped to compete for promotion to the Championship this season.

The Pirates will be aiming to improve on the 17th place finish that the club earned in their first year back in League One in the previous term.

The gap to the play-offs may prove too big to bridge in just 12 months, but the aim will certainly be to compete in the top half of the division.

What is the latest Bristol Rovers transfer news?

The summer has offered the recruitment team a chance to improve Barton’s first team squad before the 1 September deadline.

There are still a couple of weeks left in the window before player trading will be limited to free agents.

Here we look at the latest transfer news surrounding Bristol Rovers…

Paul Coutts finds new club

Former Rovers player Paul Coutts has found his latest club after departing the side earlier in the summer.

He featured 25 times for Barton’s side last year having previously played a big role in helping the team earn promotion back to the third tier.

The Scot has moved back up north to sign for fifth tier side Inverurie Locos.

This is the first time he has played in his native Scotland since 2008, having played for the likes of Peterborough United, Sheffield United and Derby County during his extensive time in English football.

Will Bristol Rovers sign Goncalo Cardoso?

Rovers have taken a big step towards adding another new fresh face to the side this summer.

Goncalo Cardoso has spent time training with the team in recent weeks as part of a trial.

According to Bristol World, the Portuguese has now terminated his contract with Maritimo, opening the door for him to make the switch to the Memorial Stadium.

The 22-year-old has previously been with West Ham and Boavista, but is now a free agent.

He featured for Rovers in a friendly against Braga during pre-season and has trained with the first team squad, but the decision now rests with the club as to whether to officially sign him.

Kurturan decision imminent

Rovers have also had Teo Kurturan training with the first team squad in recent weeks.

Coach Andy Mangan has confirmed that a deal for the player is imminent, with Kurturan set to join the club for the season ahead.

He also revealed that youngster Jerry Lawrence is set to go out on loan.

“I think a decision is imminent,” said Magan, via Bristol Live.

“He's been really, really good.

"I don't think he's too far away.

"He's someone that we'd love to sign and another one who's really young.

“He's in the development stage of his career.

“I think he was out in Poland last season, so he's someone who's come in and impressed us.

“Loads to work on and loads of improvement in him and that's on us as coaches to develop him."

Kurturan and Cardoso would join the likes of Connor Taylor, Luke Thomas and Jervani Brown, among others, in signing for the club this summer.