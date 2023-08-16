Bristol Rovers have enjoyed an extremely busy transfer window under the tuition of Joey Barton.

The Gas have made nine signings, with the high-profile acquisition of former-Exeter City forward Jevani Brown and the dual returns of Luke Thomas and Connor Taylor among the most eye-catching.

Unsurprisingly then, those arrivals coupled with currently keeping hold of last season's League One Player of the Year Aaron Collins has generated a palpable feeling of excitement among supporters, many of whom believe that Rovers are primed to propel further up the table following a 17th-placed finish in the 2022/23 campaign.

And while it is still early days, such optimism appears en-route to vindication.

Barring a 2-0 EFL Cup defeat away to Ipswich Town, they are undefeated thus far, having claimed respectable draws against Portsmouth and Barnsley before clinching all three points last night against another promotion hopeful in Charlton Athletic.

That said, here is the latest transfer news from the Memorial Stadium.

Chelsea player joins on loan

Rovers have secured their latest recruit in the form of Harvey Vale, who has headed down to the south west on a season-long loan from Premier League heavyweights Chelsea.

The attacking midfielder spent the first-half of last term on loan in the Championship with Hull City, although he only made three appearances before being recalled by the Blues in January.

Naturally, then, he will have a point to prove, and fans will be excited due to the 20-year-old's Cobham credentials.

Vale, who has turned out on five occasions for Chelsea at first team level to date, scooped the club's Academy Player of the Season award last year- an accolade won by Newcastle United's Tino Livramento just a year before.

He made his debut yesterday as he appeared from the bench during the latter stages of his side's 2-1 victory in the Capital.

Joey Barton is set to cast eyes over the experienced defender this week.

Following the win at The Valley, Barton revealed his desire to bring in even more reinforcements as soon as possible, with further irons seemingly in the fire despite the whole host of signings that have already been made.

He explained: "From our perspective, we've got a little bit to do in terms of just putting together the final pieces of the jigsaw.

"We're moving a few of those things on. Things in football aren't done until they're done but we're hoping to get some breakthroughs in the early part of next week or the back part of this week."

"As I say, we've got a couple to do. I think we've recruited really, really well. We've got some lads to come into the mix. We've got the nucleus of a really good squad, a little bit of tweaking in our group.

"We're going to lose a few.

"There's a few lads who are going to want to go and play and they're having to be patient at this moment in time.

"But again, we're getting closer to that final piece of the jigsaw which is hopefully not on Deadline Day, that's why I've got grey hair now.

"It tends to go into the back end but I'm hoping to have it all done by then so we've got a really boring transfer deadline."

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton.

While undertaking his post-match media duties in South London, Barton also provided a crucial update on the future of shot-stopper James Belshaw.

Once Rovers' first-choice goalkeeper, Belshaw had been left out of the last two squads and Barton disclosed what he perceives to be a significant disciplinary issue as the reason why he is no longer involved, and now looks set to leave in the coming weeks.

When quizzed on Belshaw, Barton said: "From our perspective, there's a standard of behaviour.

"James is obviously going to be disappointed with Matthew Cox coming in and taking the starting jersey.

But on two Saturdays on the spin, last Saturday at Portsmouth his agent phoned Eddy (Jennings) I think before a ball was kicked to try and speak about moving and Saturday, 10 o'clock before the game's kicked off, Belly's ringing me asking if he can go on loan to another club which I felt was very selfish.

"At that point, I decided he's not going to be part of our group going forward and if he's here beyond the deadline in September then we'll have a discussion about that.

"But from my perspective, I think Belly wants to be number one and I can understand that. He's been number one for a large period of his Bristol Rovers career but you've got to support the team and you've got to support the man in the jersey.

"I get, if he'd had phoned me Sunday or Monday to tell me about this opportunity, I'd have understood that.

"But ringing twice, getting your agent to ring once on Saturday morning before a ball's been kicked for the first league game and then the following weekend to do it yourself as a 32-year-old I think that's just wrong.

"I don't think he's focused on the team, I don't think he's focused on anything other than what he wants to do.

"He can go and focus on that now, from my perspective, away from the football club.

"He's been great in the league two seasons and I like James, I think he's a good man but sometimes he lets his emotions get the better of him and unfortunately he's reached the end of his tether with me."