Bristol Rovers' pre-season campaign got underway in free-scoring fashion last week as they defeated Melksham Town.

The final score in the friendly was 9-0 to Rovers, with plenty of players getting a good run out.

Speaking after the match, Rovers boss Joey Barton told Bristol Rovers club media: "Two years ago we drew 1-1 here."

"This is the best group I’ve had in my time at Rovers.

"They’ve come back with zero body fat, which means we’re not wasting any time on fitness levels, we’re cracking straight on with the football.”

Of course, nobody at the club will be getting carried away with a pre-season result, but it was certainly a positive start.

With a month to go until the new season, though, there is further transfer business to be done.

With that in mind, below, we've taken a look at the latest transfer news surrounding the Gas at present.

Alfie May transfer unlikely

In very recent transfer news surrounding the club, Charlton Athletic are reportedly set to win the transfer race for Alfie May.

That is according to GloucestershireLive's Jon Palmer, who reports that despite interest from Gillingham and Bristol Rovers, a move to The Valley now looks most likely for the 30-year-old.

This will surely be a disappointment for Joey Barton and company, with reports just days ago claiming that Rovers were optimistic they could get a deal for May done.

It must be stressed that the above is not yet official, though, so there could well be further twists and turns in this one yet.

Alfie May's asking price prediction

As well as the above emerging, so too has the price the club would have to pay for Alfie May were he to end up at Bristol Rovers.

Indeed, GloucestershireLive report that Gillingham's bid was in the region of £200,000 and was rejected, and claim that 'it is likely' to take a fee of at least £250,000 to prise May away from Cheltenham this summer.

The forward has one-year remaining on his contract with his current club, and so the ball is firmly in their court when it comes to May's immediate future.

Former Premier League defender signs

In other transfer news surrounding the club, former Middlesbrough and Birmingham City defender George Friend has joined the club.

The 35-year-old has inked terms on a one-year contract.

Recently released by Birmingham City, the full-back will bring a wealth of experience, having had a lengthy career in the EFL, and even played in the Premier League.

It certainly seems like a signing boss Joey Barton is happy to get over the line.

The Rovers boss told club media on Friend: "George is a class act and his experience speaks for itself."

"He will make a great addition to our defensive line and I look forward to working with him."