This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol Rovers have had an average start to their League One campaign, currently sitting in 15th place.

Many might expect their fans to be urging for new players through the doors to give them a fighting chance of troubling the play-offs.

But, when we asked our Bristol Rovers fan pundit, Josh, for his biggest fear heading into the January window, the first thing on his mind was the fear of spending money on players who go on to have little impact.

Bristol Rovers warned to tread carefully in the January window

Sometimes, you can have too much of a good thing, and this Bristol Rovers supporter certainly feels that was the case with the Pirates in the summer.

Speaking to Football League World, Josh said: “My biggest fear about the January transfer window is, and it’s difficult, because I sound like I'm being completely and utterly spoiled, but I fear that we're going to do more of the same.

“Our owners are very much: sign a player who's done well before, maybe even in just the last season, spend a lot of money on that player, and just hope they do it again at Rovers.

“But they do that, well we did it lots in the summer, and a couple of those players just don't play. We brought in a whole new squad, and we have to recruit right. If they just pump cash at the wrong players, that's what I'm nervous about.”

Related "No from me" - Bristol Rovers told to swerve permanent West Brom deal for one key reason We asked our Bristol Rovers fan pundit if he thinks the club should try and sign Josh Griffiths on a permanent basis

The Gas brought in a lot of players in the summer

Rovers brought in as many as 11 new permanent players in the summer and, if that wasn’t enough, topped that up with a further five on loan.

Those who commanded fees, namely Promise Omochere and Isaac Hutchinson, have both made an impact on the first team, but the output of others has been mixed, as to is be expected when bringing in more new players than a starting XI can take.

It certainly feels like there was a sense of getting as many players in as they could and hoping a few stick, so it’s certainly not unreasonable of Josh to hope for Rovers’ transfer strategy to be more targeted in January.

If the club can make a few choice improvements, or maybe relieve squad pressure by letting go of a couple of players on the fringes, then they’re still well in the race to bag a play-off place.