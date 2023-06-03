After achieving promotion to League One last year, it was always going to be interesting to see how Bristol Rovers would fare at this level with Joey Barton at the helm.

While the Gas did struggle with consistency over the course of the 2022/23 campaign, they managed to accumulate more than enough points to consolidate their place in this division.

Rovers' attention will soon turn to recruitment when the transfer window opens.

In order to move forward as a club later this year, it is imperative that Barton does not make any mistakes when it comes to his recruitment over the course of the summer.

Who are Bristol Rovers' most famous fans?

Here, we have decided to take a look at Bristol Rovers' five most famous supporters. Have you seen any of these individuals at the Memorial Stadium?

Roni Size

Roni Size is an avid Rovers fan and was involved in the club's kit launch for the 2021/22 season.

Size achieved notoriety in the 1990s as part of a drum and bass collective, Roni Size & Reprazent.

This collective won the Mercury Prize for the album New Forms in 1997.

Size has since gone on to release three of his own albums, as well as a number of other collaborative projects.

Duane Winters

Duane Winters is also a Rovers fan and has donned the nickname of the Gasman during his boxing career.

Winters has won 11 and lost two of his 13 professional fights.

The Super bantamweight (junior featherweight) has not been involved in a bout since 2019 when he was stopped by Ukashir Farooq.

James Bracey

James Bracey also supports the Gas.

Bracey currently plays cricket for Gloucestershire and was called up to represent England in 2021.

The 26-year-old, who plays as a wicket-keeper and as a batsman, featured for his country in their test match with New Zealand.

This match ended in a draw, with Bracey failing to score a run.

Maya Jama

Maya Jama also follows the Gas.

Jama initially achieved fame in the United Kingdom as a radio presenter for the BBC before earning more notoriety by appearing on TV.

The 28-year-old currently hosts the ITV reality show Love Island, which is set to return to screens on Monday.

Is Geoff Barrow a Bristol Rovers fan?

Geoff Barrow is a Rovers fan and rose to fame as part of the band Portishead.

Barrow is Portishead's producer.

Portishead have released three albums which have all charted in the top five in the UK.

Six of the band's songs have charted in the top 40, including Over, Only You, and Sour Times.