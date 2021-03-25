Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers’ top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

Published

26 mins ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

It has been a challenging season for Bristol Rovers so far.

Sitting 21st in the League One table, two points from safety with just nine league games left to play this season, the Gas are facing something of an uphill battle to retain their third-tier status for the 2021/22 campaign.

Indeed, even a change of manager has struggled to really bring about a change in form, with Joey Barton winning just two of his nine games in charge, since being appointed to replace Paul Tisdale back in Feburary.

As a result, there could be something of an overhaul at The Memorial Stadium in the summer, as the club look to build a squad capable of bouncing back from the current campaign, regardless of what division they find themselves in.

Here though, we’ve taken a look at the fortunes of some of Bristol Rovers past recruits, by going through the club’s top ten most expensive signings – according to Transfermarkt – to find out what they are doing now.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Bristol Rovers’ top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: