Bristol Rovers start another year in League One with their thoughts more on up the table than down.

The past ten years have been an emotional rollercoaster for Rovers fans. They’ve had ten managers, including caretakers, in that time. As well as watching their side play National League, League Two and League One.

Rovers are a side on the rise as opposed to a side on a downward spiral. Their fans are full of optimism for this season and the upcoming years.

Rovers are entering another year with Joey Barton in charge of the club. Barton has enjoyed relative success with the club. He has turned them into a club that are looking to make that next step and start challenging for promotion.

Given their bumpy recent history, if Barton were to take the club to the Championship, it would be some accomplishment for them and him.

For Barton, he’d be seen as one of the best managers the club have had in their history. But where does his win percentage now rank with other managers?

Here are 10 managers who have had the best win percentage in their time in charge of the club and who have also managed more than 20 games.

10 Joey Barton, 38.21%

Current Bristol Rovers manager, Barton, is ninth in the list. Before the start of this season, Barton had won 47 of his 123 games, which is a win percentage of 38.21%.

The former Man City and Newcastle United midfielder has been in charge since 2021. In his first full season, Barton guided Rovers to promotion from League Two.

Their return to League One was successful as they finished well clear of relegation. Barton has ambitions of guiding Rovers to the Championship in the near future.

With Barton looking to guide his side to a promotion, his win percentage may take a hit during his tenure.

Note: Barton's win percentage is cut to the end of 2022/23 and will change over the course of 23/24.

9 Albert Prince-Cox, 39%

Albert Prince-Cox took over Rovers during a time of financial instability. He’s credited for turning the club around because of his use of the transfer market to make the club profit.

In 295 games, Prince-Cox won 115 of those games. This is a win percentage of 39% as manager of Rovers.

8 Gerry Francis, 39.60%

Gerry Francis managed Rovers on two occasions. Originally, he was manager between 1987 and 1991, and briefly in 2001. During his two spells, Francis recorded a win percentage of 39.60%.

Francis guided Rovers to the Division Three title in the 1989/90 season. He left the club the year after, joining QPR.

7 John Ward, 40.40%

Another manager who had two spells with the club, John Ward managed the side 250 times. During his two spells, he won 101 games, leaving him with a win percentage of 40.40%.

His first spell at Rovers was between 1993 and 1996, his second nearly 20 years later, between 2012 and 2014.

Unfortunately, his second spell with the club ended with the club being relegated from the Football League. Ward had been moved to Director of Football 41 days before.

6 Bert Tann, 41.10%

Considered one of their greatest ever managers, Bert Tann managed the club for 18 years. This makes Tann their longest serving manager.

Tann has a win percentage of 41.10%, which is impressive given he managed 897 games as Rovers manager.

Under Tann, Rovers reached the Football League Second Division for the first time. Tann also guided the team to the FA Cup quarter-finals twice.

His reign is regarded as one of the most successful in Rovers’ history.

5 Ben Hall, 42.20%

One of the short-term managers on the list, Ben Hall, only managed 45 games. Of those 45 games, Hall won 19, which gives him a win percentage of 42.2%.

Hall was in charge of Rovers between 1920 and 1921. Following a successful career as a player, Rovers were the only team he managed.

4 Darrell Clarke, 42.30%

A modern day manager, Darrell Clarke managed Bristol Rovers between 2014 and 2018. Clarke ranks fourth in the list of successful Rovers managers, with a win percentage at 42.30%.

Clarke was originally assistant manager to John Ward, but took over as manager in March 2014. He took over during a bad time for the club as they were relegated from the Football League.

In his first full season, he led them to an immediate return to League Two. The following season, Clarke led Rovers to back-to-back promotions as they finished third in League Two.

3 Bill Dodgin Sr., 44.20%

Starting the top three of most successful Bristol Rovers managers based on win percentage is Bill Dodgin Sr. Dodgin both played for and managed Rovers during his career.

Between 1969 and 1972, Dodgin managed 246 games, winning 104 of those games, which is a win percentage of 44.20%.

2 Graham Coughlan, 44.60%

The first non-English name on the list is Irishmen Graham Coughlan. Coughlan was originally their defensive coach, but took over from Darrell Clarke after he left the club.

Coughlan has an impressive record with Bristol Rovers, although he only managed 56 games. Of those 56 games, he won 25 and has a win percentage of 44.60%.

Coughlan took over with the club a point above the League One relegation zone. He managed to guide the club to League One safety.

Despite a good start the following season and his side sitting fourth, Coughlan decided to leave the club.

1 David Williams, 47.20%

Topping the list of Bristol Rovers’ most successful managers based on win percentage is Welshmen, David Williams, with a win percentage of 47.20%

Williams was in charge of the club between 1983 and 1985, but was still a player for them at the time. After the previous manager left, he became player-manager. As manager, he won 51 of his 108 games, but as a player he played 352 times for the club.

While still player-manager, he was bought by Norwich City, ending a ten-year stay with the club.