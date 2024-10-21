Frustrated Bristol Rovers supporters may well get their wish for a change in manager at the Memorial Stadium as dissent from Gasheads reaches fever pitch.

The Gas went down 3-1 at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, with many supporters seeing this as the final straw given the manner of the defeat.

The Terriers were quick to take charge of the match at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Bristol Rovers unable to gain any sort of foothold in that first half.

Huddersfield went in at half-time 2-0 in front following two goals in four minutes and then scored a third, early in the second half, as the Pirates had started to gain some traction in the match.

Despite an improved second half, Rovers would achieve what would turn out to be a consolatory goal in the 69th minute through substitute Isaac Hutchinson, but the Gasheads in attendance had already seen enough, with sections of the Bristol Rovers fans chanting for Matt Taylor to go.

Matt Taylor may be sacked after Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday

It would seem that the club are finally poised to make the decision to part ways with Taylor, with a source close to Bristol Rovers informing Football League World that the team has to bounce back against Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday for the manager to continue in his role. Should he fail to do so then the club already has a list of potential candidates for his replacement.

The board have remained extremely patient with Taylor as the club's manager, even as fan dissent has grown stronger. He has won admirers for his bravery at times with his desire to play forward, ultra-attacking football, and for short periods, it’s paid off for the 42-year-old.

But right from the outset, the appointment of Taylor was perceived to be underwhelming by many and his record as Rovers manager doesn’t make for the healthiest of reading. While there may be plenty of legit rationale for why that may be – such as players running down contracts and a squad overhaul – it’s been the manner of the defeats that have created such a hostile environment.

Matt Taylor Management Record (as of 21/10/24) (Transfermarkt.co.uk) Duration Pld Won Drawn Lost Points Per Game Bristol Rovers 01/12/23 - 44 15 5 24 1.14 Rotherham United 04/10/22–13/11/23 55 11 17 27 0.91 Exeter City 02/06/18–03/10/22 227 103 61 63 1.63

Matt Taylor in an unenviable position

Taylor is now in the unenviable position of needing to go on a run similar to that seen in 2022 when the Gas went on an unbelievable run to culminate in one of the most memorable finales to a season in English Football League history - overseen by divisive former manager Joey Barton.

While there have been some fans who were dead against Taylor as manager from the outset, there have been many others who have remained patient waiting for Taylor to turn around the team's fortunes but while a win against the Shrews may keep the manager in a job on Tuesday night, the next loss just see pressure straight back on him.

Taylor has lost the support of large swathes of the Bristol Rovers fan base, which seems beyond the point of return - unless the unthinkable happens from here.

The manner of so many of the defeats Rovers have endured this season has been hard to swallow for Gasheads. And now there seems no realistic way back for the Bristol Rovers manager.