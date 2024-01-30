Highlights Bolton Wanderers are looking to make late additions to their squad before the transfer window closes, with a focus on improving their forward line.

The club's bid of £600,000 for Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins has been rejected, and they are now weighing up their options.

Collins has been a consistent threat going forward, with a good goal and assist record, and a move to Bolton could benefit both the player and the club.

The January transfer window has now entered the final stages before it slams shut until the summer, and Bolton Wanderers will be keen to wrap up any late business they wish to conclude.

It has been a rather quiet transfer window in the main throughout the EFL, but as we enter the final 48 hours, it is a time when things can soon start to pick up.

The Trotters have made two additions this month, with Nathanael Ogbeta and Calvin Ramsay coming into the club in the last couple of days.

Bolton are flying high at the top end of League One, and they will hope whatever business they can conclude between now and the deadline will be enough to see them over the line come the end of the campaign.

The focus for the League One side seems to be improving their forward line, despite the fact they already have players such as Dion Charles, Victor Adeboyejo, and Cameron Jerome.

Bolton Wanderers are interested in Aaron Collins

For most of this transfer window, it was Blackburn Rovers striker Niall Ennis that seemed at the top of their list, but as of late, that deal has stalled.

Bolton’s attention has now turned to Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins, with manager Ian Evatt confirming the club have had a £600,000 bid rejected for the player.

The Bolton manager then went on to reveal to The Bolton News, that the club are now weighing up what to do next, whether to improve their offer or turn their attention elsewhere.

Aaron Collins' stats per club (As it stands January 30th, per Transfermarkt) Teams Apps Goals Assists Bristol Rovers 139 38 24 Forest Green Rovers 83 16 9 Newport County 35 3 3 Wolves U21 25 3 2 Notts County 22 3 0 Morecambe FC 15 8 4 Colchester United 11 1 0 Maidstone United 5 1 0 Tranmere Rovers 2 1 0

It was also reported on Monday by London News Online, that Charlton Athletic had seen a bid worth £500,000 rejected by Bristol Rovers for Collins.

The report stated it was unclear if Charlton would come back in with an improved offer. But, according to The Bolton News, Bolton are the only side in discussions about a possible deal.

This report adds that it is believed the Gas are looking to get around £1 million for Collins, who has 18 months left on his current contract.

This could be a busy final few hours for Bolton and Collins, as the deal still seems a possibility.

Aaron Collins must push through a move to Bolton

Aaron Collins has played for a host of sides throughout his career, but it wasn’t really until he joined Bristol Rovers that his best football was being produced.

The forward has scored 34 goals in his last 118 league appearances since joining the Gas, with him scoring 15 goals in their League Two promotion season.

The 26-year-old carried that form on in League One, as he netted 16 times as the Gas stayed clear of the relegation zone.

This season has seen the goals dry up for Collins, but the striker has continued to chip in with assists for his teammates. The Welshman has three goals in the league so far, averaging 0.1 goals per game and a scoring frequency of 682 minutes, as per SofaScore.com.

He is averaging 2.3 shots per game, with 1.1 being on target, while Collins’ goal conversion rate is 5%. The striker has missed eight big chances this season, but while his goals have decreased, he has continued to chip in on the creative side.

Collins has grabbed eight assists in League One, with him creating 11 big chances so far and collecting 1.1 key passes. Furthermore, he is averaging 34.6 touches per game and has a pass accuracy of 76% per game, as per SofaScore.com.

As stated, Collins hasn’t been as prolific as he’s been in the past couple of seasons, but he has still been a constant threat going forward. Therefore, you can understand why a side like Bolton would be interested in the player, as he will improve their strike force.

Collins could take his game to the next level at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, while he could also be a big boost to the Trotters’ bid to seal promotion to the Championship. Therefore, this is an opportunity that Bolton can’t let slip by, and it is one the player cannot ignore, as he could be more successful at Bolton and be playing at a higher level.

The forward has 18 months left on his contract, so Bristol Rovers will not be in a rush to sell, but they will know that this month could be the best chance of cashing in on the player for a decent fee. It seems a deal being worked out in the next two days could benefit everyone involved.