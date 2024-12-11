Midfielder Luke McCormick has been something of an enigma during his time at Bristol Rovers. And perhaps his pattern of Jekyll and Hyde form has spread throughout this current crop of Rovers players as they continue to struggle to find a consistent run of performances so far this season.

The 25-year-old, who turns 26 in January, has unquestionable talent, but he also has plenty of doubters who would like to see him moved on in January. With a creative flair that saw him be picked up at a young age by Chelsea, he also has a habit of only showcasing that flair in limited spells - sometimes also lacking the requisite composure with the ball - which has left him struggling to maintain a regular place in the Bristol Rovers starting eleven throughout his stay at the Mem.

A product of Chelsea’s academy, McCormick arrived at the Memorial Stadium on loan from the Premier League giants during the 2020/2021 League One relegation season. He was one of very few players to stand out during that campaign, impressing then manager Joey Barton enough to be signed permanently in the summer of 2022 from AFC Wimbledon, who McCormick had joined from the Stamford Bridge outfit.

A crucial season for Luke McCormick this campaign

This season is a crucial season for McCormicks lifespan at Bristol Rovers as his contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign. There have been many among the fanbase who have called for McCormick to be sold based on his bit-part performances and some who dismissively label him as an impact sub.

The former Chelsea Academy Graduate has continued to struggle to maintain a place in the starting eleven during this campaign but has featured in fourteen of the Gas’s 18 league matches so far. With only five starts in that. Despite this record, the 25-year-old has bagged himself three goals in all competitions this season, with two in League One, making him joint top scorer for the Gas.

Bristol Rovers top scorers League One so far 1= Jamie Lindsay 2 1= Luke McCormick 2 1= Promise Omochere 2 1= Scott Sinclair 2 1= Shaqai Forde 2

And there is something to be said for his ability to effect a game off the bench, with one of his best moments at Rovers being a memorable winning goal away at Charlton which even spawned the launch of multiple merchandise lines and led to tributes flooding in from supporters and players alike.

"Chest, Bang, Goal!"

Not only did the goal make McCormick somewhat of a cult hero at that moment, but he would then go viral for his comments post-match.

McCormick told the club media after the game: "It's more relief. I'm quite emotional. Obviously, it's a big weight off my shoulders getting my first goal in the league since I came back last summer. But more importantly, I'm happy for the boys, 'cause they work really hard, we're unbeaten in the League, in front of the traveling fans. It's not a short journey. So just overwhelmed really."

In his summary of the goal that created a memorable "Limbs" moment for those traveling Gasheads, McCormick uttered three words that will be immortal for Gasheads. He said: "I got caught up in the moment, I suppose, I don't know. Instinct kicks in, and then chest, bang, goal!"

McCormick has shown flashes of his brilliance throughout his career and could be important for Rovers as they look to build a team capable of taking Bristol Rovers forward. And having recently captained the side for the first time, his leadership ability as well as his experience of more than a hundred appearances for the Gas, along with that creative flair, could all be vital components in the development of a currently struggling side who the leadership claim are in development. Rovers, therefore, may be wise to get that contract ready for a player who is about to reach his prime years, and still has time to acquire that consistency the team is so desperate for – which in turn could motivate the entire squad.