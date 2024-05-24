Highlights Bristol Rovers excel at developing loan signings for parent-clubs' first teams, building positive relationships in the process.

Bristol Rovers have enjoyed a successful record over the past few seasons by picking up loan signings and seeing them accelerate their development while at the Gas, before going on to become flourishing members of their parent-club's first team.

Only this week have we seen breakthrough Liverpool youngster and former Rovers loanee Jarell Quansah pick up his first international call-up after England manager Gareth Southgate announced his preliminary squad for the forthcoming European Championships in Germany.

Following promotion to League One in 2022, the highly rated Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson went on to feature in prominent matches for the Toon Army. And this season, Chelsea FC youngster Harvey Vale has returned to his parent club having shown encouraging signs of his development while on loan at the Pirates.

Bristol Rovers building positive relationships

This record has allowed Rovers to build positive relationships with parent-clubs higher up the pyramid and to position themselves as a club proficient in developing the next generation of talents.

Having signed Elkan Baggott from Ipswich Town in January, the new Premier League side is one of those clubs the Gas will have been able to strike a partnership with. The 21-year-old defender played 14 league matches for Bristol Rovers, scoring once and gaining one assist.

The Bristol Rovers recruitment team should therefore have no hesitation in once again looking towards the Tractor Boys for fresh talent not quite yet able to secure their place in the club's Premier League plans.

One player Rovers may look to is Corrie Ndaba, who has just returned to Ipswich following a successful loan spell at the Scottish Premier League side Kilmarnock.

Ndaba played 37 times for Kilmarnock, with the Scottish side saying they would be having discussions with Ipswich about the youngster returning north of the border.

Speaking about Ndaba, Kilmarnock manager and Scottish Football Writers Association Manager of the Year, Derek McInnes, said recently: “We were just focusing on this season, getting over the line, getting into Europe and there is obviously conversations to be had in the summer. Nothing has been spoken about. There will be conversations with Ipswich and Kilmarnock in the summer and we will see what happens.”

Showing perhaps his progression already, the 24-year-old has enjoyed loan spells at Ayr United, Burton Albion, Salford City, Fleetwood Town and Kilmarnock.

Ndaba is entering the final stages of his contract at Portman Road, with one year remaining, although the Premier League side have an option to extend that by a further year.

Ipswich may want Championship move for Ndaba, but Bristol Rovers have their pros

Corrie Ndaba spent the entire season with the Scottish Premier League outfit, Kilmarnock, and Ipswich may now want to give him Championship exposure rather than League One, but Bristol Rovers will still be able to put forward a strong case.

Corrie Ndaba Loan Transfer History since 2021 Date of Transfer From To July 1st, 2023 Ipswich Town Kilmarnock January 31st, 2023 Ipswich Town Fleetwood Town August 19th, 2022 Ipswich Town Burton Albion August 21st, 2021 Ipswich Town Salford City January 7th, 2021 Ipswich Town U21 Ayr United

League One is expected to be even more competitive next season with some heavy hitters entering the league from both directions.

Rovers' contribution towards wages may well be the biggest inhibitor when it comes to securing Ndaba’s services, so any move for the Irish youngster will show League One that the Gas mean business.

There's a semi-established relationship already there with Ipswich and Bristol Rovers have a reputation for really elevating young talent. That should appeal to the Tractor Boys and give the Gas a real chance of making this move happen, should they make their move.