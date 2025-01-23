Ayr United defender George Stanger could likely be the man to solve Iñigo Calderón's defensive desires, if he can be convinced ahead of the Gas' League One rivals.

According to the Bristol Post, the acquisition of a centre-half is understood to be at the top of the new Bristol Rovers manager's January wishlist, which is unsurprising given their inescapably frequent rate of chance concession.

Bristol Rovers - Central defensive options (as per Whoscored) Age Apps Pass % Starts at CB Minutes James Wilson 35 25 69.2% 25 2,250 Connor Taylor 23 22 75.9% 19 1,702 Clinton Mola 23 23 68.6% 11 1,813 Taylor Moore 27 20 68.5% 7 1,486

Following impressive performances at the summit of the Scottish Championship, Scottish-born Stanger has reportedly been linked with a number of clubs in England's third-tier.

City pair Exeter and Lincoln have been the clubs most murmured to be vying for Stanger's signature, though with the Pirates' purported positional interest, could, and should, Bristol Rovers be one of the clubs in for Ayr's star man?

Born in Melrose, Scottish Borders, 24-year-old George Stanger has played in each of Scotland's top five divisions. While reputations have been largely middling until now, his impact in a promotion-chasing Ayr United team has put him on the radar of several clubs south of the dotted line.

Stanger is the son of former Scottish rugby international and namesake Tony, who was his country's record leading try scorer until three years ago.

While Stanger certainly possessed the talent and athleticism to succeed in his father's sport, in a rather impressive act of adolescent rebellion, Stanger opted to become a New Zealand international footballer instead, representing his mother's nation at the 2020 Olympic Games alongside Nottingham Forest talisman Chris Wood.

While the defender is yet to officially appear for the All Whites, his recent form suggests it's only a matter of time until he becomes a mainstay for the OFC heavyweights.

At 6'3", the former Hamilton man is a physically imposing figure at the heart of a side that have conceded just 17 goals in 21 games in his birth country's second-tier.

Scottish Championship - Most minutes from defenders 2024/25 (as per FBRef) Games played Minutes Goals conceded Mins per GC Daniel O'Reilly 21 1,890 19 99.5 Aaron Comrie 21 1,883 27 69.7 George Stanger 21 1,877 17 110.4 Keelan Adams 20 1,800 17 105.9 Liam Henderson 20 1,800 17 105.9

Currently in second place, the club have an excellent chance at reaching the SPL (or equivalent) for the first time since 1978, an eventuality of which Stanger is an objectively crucial cog.

However, with the defender's contract due to expire in just four months' time, it can be assumed that, regardless of the upside, a club of Ayr's stature are in no position to be turning down significant cash sums, hence the purported interest from England.

Bristol Rovers must attempt to fend off Exeter City once again

If the Gas are to be one of the clubs interested in Stanger, it is likely that they will have to once again go into a transfer head-to-head with Exeter City.

The Grecians usurped Rovers earlier this month with their loan acquisition of Cardiff City star Joel Colwill, who was offered to League One sides in January after impressing for Cheltenham Town during the first half of the season.

Despite the club's substantial geographical advantage, being less than one hour from both Cardiff and Cheltenham, it would be Exeter who would secure the highly touted winger's temporary services, to the disappointment of many.

While there is no concrete evidence of Exeter's interest in Stanger yet, with manager Gary Caldwell's links to Scottish football and their recent loss of Tristan Crama to Millwall via Brentford, it is reasonable to deduce that the Devonshire side are in the running, presenting Rovers with the perfect opportunity to get one back on their South West rivals.

Iñigo Calderón and his director of football, George Friend, have kept their cards relatively close to their chest this window, but the necessity of a new central defender, at very least for cover, is obvious.

Despite a recent upturn in squad-wide form, the back line are still allowing chances at a relegation-worthy rate, an untenable state of affairs if any sort of long-term success is desired.

League One - Leakiest defenses (as per FBRef) Rank Team Shots on target against SoTA per 90 1 Bristol Rovers 133 5.36 2 Reading 123 4.92 3 Burton Albion 122 4.69 4 Cambridge United 118 4.72 5 Peterborough 117 4.5 6 Shrewsbury 109 4.36

While there is little information regarding Stanger's ability to confidently control play from the back, Rovers' most essential need at present, FotMob reports that, while infrequent, the defender has both superb long-and-short-passing accuracy.

This is admittedly speculative, though what is known is that Stanger is a rock-solid defender with all the youth and physical acumen to be a low-risk, high-reward signing for whomever brings him in, be that this window or the next.

If they aren't already, Bristol Rovers should strongly consider joining the list of clubs interested in Stanger's services. His situation will be watched closely as it develops.