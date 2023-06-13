Bristol Rovers are set to sign former Plymouth Argyle defender James Wilson, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Wilson played a crucial role in the Pilgrims' promotion to the Championship this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists in 46 appearances in all competitions to help Steven Schumacher's side to the League One title and an incredible total of 101 points.

The 34-year-old was offered a new contract at Home Park, but the deadline for that offer expired and it was withdrawn, with Schumacher revealing his disappointment that an agreement could not be reached.

"James played a huge part in our success last season and will forever be a part of the history of this football club," Schumacher told the club's official website.

"It is a shame we won't see him in an Argyle shirt again but I wish James all the best moving forward and thank him for all his hard work and commitment during my time at the club."

What is the latest on Bristol Rovers' interest in James Wilson?

It seems as though Wilson will be making the move to the Memorial Stadium after his departure from Argyle, with Nixon claiming that manager Joey Barton is "ready to win the signing battle" for the Wilson and that he is "expected to sign for the League One outfit immediately".

The Gas are on the hunt for defensive reinforcements this summer and Barton admitted he would like to bring back Lewis Gibson this summer after his successful loan spell from Everton, but the 22-year-old has been offered a new contract at Goodison Park.

Rovers are also reportedly keen on re-signing Connor Taylor from Stoke City after his temporary stint at the club during their promotion season from League Two in the 2021-22 campaign, with the 21-year-old winning the Young Player of the Season award after his impressive displays.

The Potters are thought to potentially be willing to allow Taylor to depart on loan this summer, but Barton is now set to land Wilson's signature as he looks to improve on this season's 17th-placed finish in League One.

Would James Wilson be a good signing for Bristol Rovers?

Wilson would be an outstanding signing for the Gas.

He played an integral part in Argyle's promotion this season and Schumacher was clearly keen to keep him at Home Park, so it is a significant coup from Rovers to convince him to drop down to League One.

Wilson has excellent third tier experience and after winning the title with the Pilgrims, he will help to instill a winning mentality at the Memorial Stadium.

With Gibson's return looking uncertain, it was essential Barton added depth at centre-back and recruiting Wilson is the perfect start to the summer for the Pirates.