Bristol Rovers set to complete Deadline Day transfer swoop

Bristol Rovers are set to complete the signing of midfielder Antony Evans on deadline day, as per a recent post on Twitter by football journalist Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old has been without a club since late August after leaving German side Paderborn and is now seemingly set to secure a move back to England.

Evans previously turned out for Blackpool, Crewe Alexandra and Morecambe earlier in his career and certainly will feel that he has a point to prove on English shores after trying his hand in the German second division.

An attacking midfielder by trade, Evans originally rose through the ranks in Everton’s academy before deciding to move on due to a lack of first team opportunities at Goodison Park.

Evans is capable of playing in numerous positions in both midfield and along the front line and will offer Joey Barton and his Bristol Rovers side a wealth of creativity from the half spaces that he takes up on the field of play.

The Verdict

This will be a very exciting signing for Bristol Rovers to make so late in the window and it could provide all the difference for them moving forwards in Sky Bet League Two.

Evans showed a great desire for first team football by making the move to Germany but is now looking to make his mark by making a return to England with the Gas.

He can play centrally as a number 10 and is also capable of popping up in wide areas when and where required, which means that Barton is taking on a really versatile option.

Add to the fact that Evans is still 22-years-old and it is clear that he is a player that can be developed in order to be potentially sold on further down the line as Bristol Rovers look to build for the future.