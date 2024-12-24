Bristol Rovers are set to appoint Brighton & Hove Albion under-18's manager Inigo Calderon as their new boss.

This is according to Monday's update from Bristol Live, who claim that the 42-year-old is on the verge of arriving in the West Country.

The League One side have been without a manager since Matt Taylor's exit last Monday, with his departure coming after some poor results at the Memorial Stadium.

In truth, Taylor struggled for much of his time at the club, even during the latter stages of last season.

And with the club now hovering dangerously above the relegation zone, it will now be up to his successor to guide them away from danger.

League One table (19th-21st) Team P GD Pts 19 Bristol Rovers 20 -11 22 20 Northampton Town 21 -13 21 21 Crawley Town 20 -13 19

Crawley Town's defeat against Birmingham City on Monday night allowed them to breathe a sigh of relief, but Rovers will only get so many reprieves before they fall into the drop zone.

A new manager, therefore, must be able to squeeze the best out of the side, which was bolstered with some shrewd additions during the summer transfer window.

Promise Omochere was a thorn in the side of many defences for Fleetwood Town last term - and Clinton Mola looked to be a very good addition after ending his spell at Reading on a positive note.

They also brought in other permanent additions and a fair few players on loan, but these signings weren't able to pay dividends for Taylor, who now finds himself out of a job.

Bristol Rovers set to appoint Inigo Calderon

According to Bristol Live, Rovers are "expected" to name Calderon their new manager.

German coach Michael Wimmer was previously believed to be a key target, but work permit issues ruled out this move.

However, they have now found a solution, and Calderon is expected to be named the third-tier side's new boss today, having finalised a deal yesterday.

It's unclear at this point whether he will take charge of the Boxing Day clash at Exeter City.

Inigo Calderon has a big job on his hands at Bristol Rovers

Taylor looked to be a fairly decent appointment on paper despite being axed by Rotherham United.

But unfortunately, he was unable to thrive and with the position Rovers are currently in, Calderon has a big job on his hands.

Getting the best out of key players has to be a priority - because that could make the difference in their quest for survival.

They have some decent players at their disposal though, which should aid Calderon.

Scott Sinclair and Chris Martin are very experienced, Clinton Mola can break forward very well and Promise Omochere is an extremely talented striker - if Calderon can find a winning formula, then the Gas should climb the League One table in no time.