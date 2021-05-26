Bristol Rovers set for transfer coup as Joey Barton begins summer overhaul

Bristol Rovers are set to sign Mark Hughes this summer, with the defender available on a free transfer as his contract with Accrington this summer.

Bristol Rovers. Won the race for centre half Mark Hughes. Leaving Accrington Stanley … one for @swsportsnews — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 26, 2021

The 34-year-old has been a hugely influential figure for Stanley over the years, starring as they won promotion to League One in 2018 and he was integral as they established themselves at that level.

Therefore, John Coleman was keen to keep the no-nonsense defender at the club, but Sun reporter Alan Nixon has confirmed that the player will be making the move to the Memorial Stadium.

“Bristol Rovers. Won the race for centre half Mark Hughes. Leaving Accrington Stanley.”

Given the fact the third tier side wanted to keep Hughes, along with other rumoured interest, bringing in the defender will be seen as a coup for Rovers boss Joey Barton, who is set to overhaul his squad this summer.

The boss was in charge as the club were relegated, but he made no secret of the fact he wanted to ship out most of the squad as he looks to make his mark on the team in his first pre-season.

The verdict

This is a great bit of business for Bristol Rovers considering Hughes’ pedigree and the fact that they’ve managed to convince him to drop down a level shows the ambitions the club have.

Bringing in a player who has great experience and promotion on his CV is great news for Barton, and he will expect Hughes to be a leader in the dressing room.

It’s going to be a very busy and interesting summer for the club, and it will be intriguing to see which XI lines up on the opening day.

