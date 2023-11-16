Highlights Bristol Rovers are set to hold talks with Matt Taylor about their managerial vacancy.

Taylor was only sacked by Rotherham United on Monday, but is keen on an immediate return to work.

The 41-year-old has previously managed Exeter City to promotion from League One to League Two.

Matt Taylor could be set for a swift return to management after his sacking by Rotherham United.

That's after a report from Bristol Live claimed that Bristol Rovers are set to hold talks with the 41-year-old about the managerial vacancy at The Memorial Stadium.

What is the latest on Bristol Rovers' managerial search?

Bristol Rovers are still looking for a new manager, following the sacking of Joey Barton late last month.

Andy Mangan is currently in caretaker charge of the Gas, and has recently admitted he would be keen to take over the role full-time.

Now however, it appears as though the club themselves are also keen to look into other potential options to take charge on a longer-term basis.

According to this latest update, Bristol Rovers are now set to hold talks with Taylor about taking over the role.

Taylor was only sacked by Rotherham on Monday, but is said to be keen to secure an immediate return to the managerial game.

Along with Taylor and Mangan, the likes of Karl Robinson and Garry Monk have previously been reported to be among the top contenders to take charge of first-team affairs at The Memorial Stadium.

How has Taylor's managerial career gone so far?

Following a playing career that saw him represent the likes of Exeter, Charlton and Cheltenham, Taylor took his first steps into management when he was named Exeter boss in the summer of 2018.

The former defender would then guide Exeter to promotion from League Two to League One in the 2021/22 season, before departing in October 2022, to take charge of Rotherham.

Taylor then guided the Millers to a 19th place finish in the Championship last season, in their first campaign back in the division following promotion from League One.

However, the 41-year-old was sacked by Rotherham earlier this week, after winning just two of 16 league games this season, which has left the Millers 22nd in the Championship table, four points from safety.

Where are Bristol Rovers in League One?

Having gone unbeaten since Mangan took over on an interim basis, Bristol Rovers are currently in a promising position in the League One table.

The Gas currently sit tenth in the third-tier standings with 23 points from 16 league games, meaning they are currently four points adrift of the play-offs.

After the international break, Bristol Rovers are due to return to action on Saturday 25th November, when they travel to Pride Park in what could now potentially be Taylor's first game in charge of the club.

Bristol Rovers next five fixtures Date Kick-off Time Opposition Competition Venue 25/11/23 15:00 Derby County League One Pride Park 28/11/23 19:45 Leyton Orient League One Memorial Stadium 02/12/23 15:00 Crewe Alexandra FA Cup Second Round Gresty Road 09/12/23 15:00 Cheltenham Town League One Memorial Stadium 16/12/23 15:00 Bolton Wanderers League One Toughsheet Community Stadium As of 16th November 2023

Would Taylor be a good appointment for Bristol Rovers?

There is an argument that Taylor has the potential to be a decent manager for Bristol Rovers.

The 41-year-old has at least some experience of managing in all three divisions of the Football League.

Such experience ought to have given him plenty of useful insight for taking charge of at club at Bristol Rovers' level, especially considering he knows how to get over the line in a promotion battle following his time with Exeter.

Given he is also readily available and keen to return to management, this is appointment that could be done quickly, so it does seem to be well worth looking into for Bristol Rovers.