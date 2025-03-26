This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol Rovers have endured a difficult campaign in League One this year.

The Pirates have struggled, and find themselves in the middle of a relegation battle in the final weeks of the season.

Inigo Calderon will be hoping to keep the team up and then oversee the summer transfer window in order to shape it towards his liking.

The Spaniard took charge of the side in December, so this off-season will be his first chance to start fresh with the squad before a new campaign.

Bristol Rovers transfer predictions

When asked for two summer transfer predictions, FLW’s Bristol Rovers fan pundit Ziggy Carter suggested that only four or five signings will be made compared to the big squad overhaul in 2024.

However, he expects senior players like Romaine Sawyers and Scott Sinclair to leave, claiming that they will need to be replaced.

“We don’t sign more than four or five players,” Carter told Football League World.

“I think a lot of the fanbase want another turnaround but, me personally, I don’t think that’s sustainable.

Related Exclusive: Bristol Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Bradford City eyeing move for ex-Man Utd striker Ex-Manchester United prospect and current Macclesfield Town man D'Mani Mellor is of interest to a number of EFL clubs, FLW can exclusively reveal

“I think the owners, from last season when they signed 16 players on three, four-year contracts, although some aren’t performing, I think that’s probably the way to go.

“And slight tweaks to the players will be needed.

“Another thing, I think a lot of the senior players will leave, we’ll get more senior players in.

“I think Romaine Sawyers will go, Scott Sinclair will go, just because they haven’t had the impact we would’ve hoped from them.

“Scott honestly is a Bristol Rovers academy system player that has been there, done that, in terms of footballing career, and what he’s accomplished.

Scott Sinclair - Bristol Rovers league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2004-05 2 (0) 0 2022-23 30 (21) 5 (3) 2023-24 27 (16) 4 (0) 2024-25 34 (20) 4 (1) As of March 26th

“But watching him on the football pitch, he doesn’t seem captain material, he seems a lot quieter and I think that’s not what we need at the moment.

“We need someone to shout, and we need a proper leader, which Scott Sinclair is not.

“So I think we’ll also be searching for some more senior players in the summer, and a captain as well.”

Bristol Rovers are currently 20th in the League One table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Calderon will want to make his mark on the team

Bristol Rovers made a lot of signings last summer, and the club will want to avoid having to do the same again this year.

But Calderon will still want a few additions in order to get his team firing, as they’ve flown very close to relegation this season.

Bringing in some experienced senior players could help improve things short-term while the younger parts of the squad continue to get better as they earn more game time.

It will be a tricky balance to strike, so supporters may need to be patient and hope it all comes together in the long run.